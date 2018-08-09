Gregory G. Quiner, 57

Quiner, Gregory G. age 57 of Brooklyn Park, took his last motorcycle ride home from Q Shop Inc. on 7/24/18. He was respected by many for his work ethic, his welding skill, and his genuine and selfless concern for others. Survived by his love of 29 years, Jodi, and beloved daughter, Emily, parents Gale and Shirley Quiner of Hallock, MN, brother Scott and his family of Buffalo, MN, and many relatives and friends, all who will miss him terribly. Funeral Service 1PM Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 5929 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center. Visitation from 6-8PM Friday, July 27, 2018, at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 6000 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center and also 1 hour visitation prior to the service at church Saturday. Interment at Union Liberty Cemetery in Hallock, MN