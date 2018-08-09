Iris Berggren, 92

Iris Berggren, of Strandquist, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at Karlstad Senior Living, Karlstad, MN, at the age of 92 Funeral Service for Iris will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls, MN, with Rev. Elise Pokel officiating. Interment will take place at the Holt Cemetery, Holt, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the funeral home. Iris Clarinda (Larson) Berggren was born on July 21, 1926 to Clarence and Bertha (Moe) Larson, at Golden Valley, a part of Mud Lake, which is now the Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge. She grew to an adult in the Holt area. In 1944 she graduated from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, MN. Furthering her education was important to Iris as she was determined and destined to be a teacher. While obtaining her two-year teaching degree, she met Duane M. Berggren, the love of her life. They were married in June 1951. They made their home on the Berggren family farm, Strandquist, MN. As a farm wife, Duane bragged that there was no one better at forming a perfect haystack. Her son, Gus was born on November 6, 1953. With her two-year degree complete and family started, Iris began teaching in various schools in Eastern ND and Northwestern MN, She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1962 from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and her master’s degree from Moorhead State. She taught public school for nearly 30 years until she was forced to retire due to complications related to arthritis. In retirement, Iris continued her passion for teaching at Sunday and Bible School at Bethesda Lutheran. She also assisted several people to complete their GED. Bible study was an increased area of interest and she took training in lay ministry. She could often be found cooking, entertaining friends and family, enjoying a Twins game, and caring for others in the Strandquist community. Iris is survived by her son, Gus (Sue Taylor); acquired daughter, Marian Berggren; grandsons, Anders and Daniel (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Alison, Haddie and Luke Berggren; sisters, Eileen Johnson and Ardelle Daly; brothers, Clayton and Glen (Marlene) Larson; along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; siblings, Vernon and Virgil, Chester, Eleanor, Vivian and Marian. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls, MN.