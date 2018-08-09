Jual Carlson, 88

Jual lived in Minnesota most all his life, (one exception being his two years in the U.S. Army, 16 months of which was served in Korea mostly along the DMZ just south of Pan Mun Jom). Before that he attended and graduated from Karlstad High School – Attended Concordia College one year – Attended Bible School in Minneapolis, one year. Before all this did a considerable amount of farm work beginning as a herder of sheep. Years later one summer he operated a grain harvesting combine in Montana. Delivered newspapers for several years. Was a business employee, manager and business employer in various businesses at various times (over many years). His business background has been broad and varied. When legal work was necessary he did his own, including submission of documents to both the Minnesota Appeals Court and the Minnesota Supreme Court. He did oral arguments once before the Supreme Court of North Dakota and did a petition for writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court. Prior to retirement in May of 2014, for 15 ½ years he was a manufacturing employee – 7 years at Motor Coach in Pembina, ND and 8 ½ years at Marvin Windows in Warroad, MN. Jual was the son of Julius Carlson and Blanche (Bengtson) Carlson. His dad grew up on a farm about half way between Karlstad & Stephen. His mother grew up on a farm about half way between Karlstad & Kennedy. Jual had four sisters and one brother. After him in order they are Joan, Arlene, Marjorie, Jay, & Ruth. After marriage they became and still are, Joan Dagen, Arlene Bertilrud, Marjorie (Bob) Anderson, Jay W. (Jo Ann) Carlson (same as before marriage) and Ruth Anderson. They all survive him. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. The nieces & nephews were Jeffrey, Deven, Jacalyn, Jayne, Elizabeth, Mark, Robbie, Scott, Steven, Barry, Joy, Jed, Jody, Joseph, Jacqueline, Rhonda, Ron, Reed and Russ. All but three are still living. Jual was at one time a member of the Karlstad Civic and Commerce, the Lions, and of the Star of the North Toastmasters Club. At his passing, he was a member of the Gideons, the VFW, and the Kittson County Historical Society. Until his passing away he attended church services at the Resurrection Community Church. Jual passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the Karlstad Healthcare Center at the age of 88.