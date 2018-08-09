Lyla A. Swenson, 90, of Detroit Lakes and formerly of Lancaster, Minnesota was promoted to Glory Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes. Lyla Vilen was born July 6, 1928 the daughter of Oscar and Thordis (Farbo) Vilen in Granville Township of Kittson County, Minnesota. Lyla attended Lancaster Public Schools, graduating in 1947. After completing her education Lyla moved to the Twin Cities and worked at various jobs before returning to Lancaster. On October 24, 1947 she was united in marriage to Elmer A. Swenson. After Elmer’s passing in 1993, Lyla continued to live in Lancaster until her move to Detroit Lakes to be near family. Lyla was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was an active member of Sion Lutheran Church and WELCA, Lancaster Lions Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. Lyla loved to read, talk politics and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. Family members include her children, Lawrence R. Swenson, Chugiak, Alaska, Thomas (Coreen) Swenson, Detroit Lakes, MN, Michael (Nancy) Swenson, Apple Valley, MN and Colleen (Mark) Gronseth, Breckenridge, MN; grandchildren, Rick and Erin Swenson, Underwood, MN, Bryan Swenson, Audubon, MN, Chris and Jenna Swenson, Bismarck, Nicholas and Jessica Gronseth, Carrington, ND, Nathaniel and Allison Gronseth, Fargo, ND, Philip Swenson, Apple Valley, MN and Lauren Swenson, Apple Valley, MN; great grandchildren, Allysabeth, Michaela, Derrek, Bentley, Harrison and Leland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Thordis; husband, Elmer; Axel Hammerstrom; a son, James E. Swenson; a brother, Gary Hammerstrom and a sister, Janice (Hammerstrom) Wike. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be at Austin Funeral Chapel in Hallock on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding. Special music, Colleen and Mark Gronseth; Galen Nordin, soloist. Casket bearers will be Lyla’s grandchildren. Honorary casket bearers will be the Lancaster American Legion Auxiliary.