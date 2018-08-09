Remembering the Bronsons

Descendants of the Bronson family gathered last Tuesday, July 31, at the Lake Bronson State Park to honor their great grandparents Giles and Maggie. Family members donated funds to the Lake Bronson State Park gift account, giving money for benches, which have been placed to overlook the original homestead of Giles and Maggie.

Bonnie Peterson, a great granddaughter of the Bronsons, said they hope to promote interest in the state park by donating these benches. “I want to honor these relatives, Giles and Maggie in particular,” Bonnie said.

The three benches that Bonnie and her three cousins donated funds for, sit on the north site of the lake, and overlook where the farm originally was. They hope the benches provide a place for people to sit and contemplate this area and how it has grown and changed, thanks in part to the work of people like her great grandparents.

The story begins in the 1880s, when Giles and Maggie first came to the area from Ontario, Canada. The couple homesteaded 160 acres in the area that is now Lake Bronson.

