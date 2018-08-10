“She rang the bell— the sound of hope”

“I saw so many people that had it so much worse,” she remarked. “I didn’t have time to feel sorry for myself.”

Meet 56-year-old Ronna Seydel of rural Badger. Her family includes daughters Rondi of Badger, Raechel (Brent) Newgard of Edmore, N.D., Rebecca (Jon) Fleming of Appleton, Wisc., and four precious grandchildren.

It will be four years next month since Ronna began her duties as food service director at the LifeCare Greenbush Manor.

About a year ago Seydel first noticed a little lump behind her right ear. It seemed to be growing.

“One day I was feeling dizzy and my balance was off so I went to the Emergency Room in Roseau. The doctor on call who saw me said, ‘We have to find out what’s wrong with you.’ I was there most of the day doing tests.”

An upper CT scan showed a mass behind Ronna’s right ear. After telling her what had been found it was suggested she go to a ENT (ear, nose, throat) specialist.

“My daughter Raechel was with me at Altru in Grand Forks, N.D., when I met Dr. Patel – he was an awesome doctor. He told us straight out, ‘I can tell by the way it looks it’s cancer – just by looking at the shape of it.’

“Right then Raechel grabbed my arm; both of us were in shock. It was a just a lump, I thought… just a lump.

“He told us I had to have surgery to remove the mass.

“Raechel asked, ‘If it was your mother where would you go? He said, ‘I would go to Mayo because they do it every day and I only do it when a case arises’ … it’s difficult when you’re dealing with the head.’

“Dr. Patel showed us on his computer the difference between a cancerous and non-cancerous mass. It was easy to see that my mass was cancerous.”

The biopsy was done on March 28. Ronna said the results came back with the diagnosis being Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma at Right Frontal Gland.

“It was cancerous just as Dr. Patel had said. It didn’t phase me until I heard the final results.”