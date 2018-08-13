Betty I. Nisbet, 99

Betty I. Nisbet, East Grand Forks, MN died Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND at the age of 99 years.

Beatrice Isabelle McVeety was born on June 16, 1919, the daughter of Archie and Bertha (Erdmann) McVeety in Crookston, MN. She attended school in Mallory, MN and graduated from the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston. Betty taught school for 3 years in area country schools. She married Herbert Nisbet on December 11, 1942 in Mallory, MN. They lived and farmed in rural Mallory until Herbert’s retirement in 1980. Betty volunteered for over twenty years as a Family Hostess at United Hospital. She was the family historian, and she and her husband were longtime sextons of the Nisbet Cemetery, rural East Grand Forks. Herbert preceded her in death on December 23, 2001.

Betty is survived by daughters, Dori (Jerry) Bertilson, La Crescent, MN and Lori (Thomas) Breidenbach, Maple Grove, MN; son, Bill (Nancy) Nisbet, East Grand Forks, MN; 6 grandchildren, Deb (Ben) Sclair, Lakewood, WA, Karl Nisbet, Hillsboro, ND, Dan (Chelsey) Nisbet, Waukesha, WI, David Nisbet, Indianapolis, IN, Lindsay, Aaron and Heather Breidenbach, Maple Grove, MN; 4 great-grandchildren, Savannah, Brenna and Jack Sclair, Lakewood, WA, and Luci Nisbet, Indianapolis, IN; daughter in law, Joan (Mrs. Roy) Nisbet, Mesa, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; son, Roy; sisters, Ivy Maruska and Amy Haack; a brother, Erdmann “Ernie” McVeety.

Memorials: Contributions may be given to the Nisbet Cemetery Association.

Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 10, 2018 in the Historic Norman Funeral Home, 2950 S. Washington St, Grand Forks, ND.

Family Greeting: Friday, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment: Nisbet Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)