Daniel Chisholm, 64, Grand Forks, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 in an accident at his fishing retreat in Devils Lake, N.D.

Dan was born July 17, 1954, in Grand Forks, N.D., the sixth of 12 children born to Thomas and Irene Chisholm. The Chisholms were a farming family and they made their home on a farmstead along the Red River near Manvel, N.D. Growing up as a boy in a farming family meant many long hours working in the fields and around the farm. Eleven siblings also meant plenty of opportunities to get in trouble and cause mischief around the farm, of which he had countless stories. Dan attended elementary school in Manvel and graduated from Oslo High School, in 1972, where he excelled in sports and academics.

On July 10, 1976, Dan married Kathleen Flott. They made their home in Grand Forks where they raised three children, two daughters, Jaime and Amanda, and a son, Benjamin. Early in his career, he worked in car sales before pursuing a long career as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2012. He was a proud member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and had served as the Branch 517 president for four years. Retirement for Dan meant he could continue working on his own terms, which he did on a seasonal basis on family farm land and also short-run truck driving while devoting as much time as possible to his growing family and his main hobby, lake and river fishing.

“Captain Fred of the Red,” as he modestly referred to himself, was in his happy place any time he had a fishing rod in his hand prowling for catfish from his pontoon on the Red River, for walleye at Devils Lake, or sitting around a fire pit with family and friends. Whether you had known him for 20 years or 20 minutes, there was always a spot on his fishing boat for you.

Dan was a lifelong learner and seeker of knowledge (and useless facts). There were few more valuable to have on your trivia team. Dan’s many hobbies and passions included deer hunting with his son and family friends, softball in his younger years, fishing, grilling, reading, firearm collecting, trivia, classic television, and Jeopardy. Antique tractors, farm equipment, and rifles always captured his attention, and he could tell you something special or unique about just about any one he came across. Dan was a loyal friend and was always willing to help friends and family with nothing expected in return. Whether you were helping him or he was helping you, you quickly found out, right or wrong, the job was going to be done “his way.”

Dan was endlessly proud of and marveled at the accomplishments of his three children. His four grandchildren were the shining light in his life and he wanted to include them in nearly everything he did. He faithfully attended his grandchildren’s activities and delighted in having them on the boat and teaching them new things. Whether he was having a good day or bad, seeing his grandchildren would always lift his spirits. Recent vacations to California to meet his newest grandson Cameron and to Wisconsin Dells with his Grand Forks grandchildren were highlights in his life.

Dan was taken far too soon and will be greatly missed by all who knew him especially his grandchildren, who have a hole in their hearts that can’t be filled. His family takes some solace in the fact he died while doing what he loved to do.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cathy, two daughters, Jaime (Andy) Tellmann, Grand Forks, and Amanda (Shane) Hegarty, Novato, C.A., a son, Ben Chisholm, Grand Forks, grandchildren, Charlotte, Luke, and Cecelia Tellmann, Grand Forks, and Cameron Hegarty, Novato, C.A., and siblings, Jeanette (Jerome) Kukacka, Joanne (Jerry) Wright, Thomas (Peggy) Chisholm, Mary (Steve) Hoverson, Keith (Lori) Chisholm, Ken (Mary) Chisholm, Bonnie (Mike) Hagen, Rodney Chisholm, and sister-in-law Shannon Chisholm.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas and Irene Chisholm, and three brothers, Donald, Larry, and Douglas Chisholm.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 10, 2018 at Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com

Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks, ND was in charge of arrangements.