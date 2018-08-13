James “Jim” William Brunner, 78, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, died Friday morning July 27, 2018. He was born September 21, 1939 in Bolton, NC, the first son of John and Evelyn Brunner. He was a lifelong Seventh Day Adventist.

He graduated from high school in Williams, Minnesota and went on to Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. Following college, Jim married Linda Billmaier and they had two children, Carolyn and Jenney.

After being single again, he met and married Wilma Holt Ladeau. He is survived by Wilma, two daughters, Carolyn (Tim) Rogers and Jenney (Brian) Kroeger, and two stepchildren: Wanda (Jim) Delong and Andy (Crystal) Ladeau, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ten siblings also survive Jim: Karyl (Bill) Williams of Homer, Alaska; Nancy (Maurice) Franks of Tryon, North Carolina, and Wanda (Billy) Bagenstos of Greenville, Tennessee, Eve (Rick) Frazier of Loudon, Tennessee, Dave (Laura) Brunner of Brooksville, Florida, Rita (Dusty) Krohn of Floral City, Florida, John (Donna) of Wheatland, Wyoming, Ben (Susan) of Floral City, Florida, Anita (Ray) Phillips of Loudon, Tennessee, and Will (Danica) Brunner of Aptos, California, as well as many stepbrothers, and stepsisters and their children.

His parents, and his brothers, Richard O’Brien and Don Brunner, preceded Jim in death.

Jim lived to play chess and checkers. He had an analytical mind and dearly loved complicated games and puzzles. His family jokingly called him the first gamer. Another of his favorite pastimes was attending auctions, He enjoyed fixing things. So many people have told stories of how Jim had helped them and said he was their friend. Jim also played the piano, the organ, the harmonica, the cornet, the autoharp, the accordion and guitar by ear.

Wilma will be able to live in her home with her son Andy and his wife Crystal Ladeau, with plans to live part time with her daughter Wanda Ladeau Delong and her husband Jim Delong.

Jim donated his body to medical science through Genesis Legacy Foundation. His memorial will be Saturday, October 20, 2018, at 2:00PM in the Hendersonville Seventh Day Adventist Church, Hendersonville, NC. A luncheon preceding the service will begin at 12:30PM.