Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is open until Sept 30 . Pike and smallies are being found in tributaries into Rainy River. Weed edges holding a variety of fish in back bays and on the river itself.

Up at the NW Angle…

On the Minnesota side, spinners and crawler harnesses are still the preferred method of walleye fishing, with the hot colors being pink/gold, orange/gold and orange/chartreuse. Walleye are being caught off of structure scattered in the mud between 20-30 feet. Down riggers and deep running crankbaits have also been productive.

Canadian walleye are being caught in channels off of islands and along reefs in 18-25 feet of water. Both bottom bouncers with a crawler harness and a jig with minnow or shiner have both been successful.