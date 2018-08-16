Annual Strathcona Fall Festival takes place on August 12

The Middle River American Legion presents the colors to begin the Strathcona Fall Festival parade on Sunday, August 12.
Badger 2018 graduate Kaitie Hamann waves as she drives this tractor in the Strathcona Fall Festival parade. The Badger High School Classic Tractor Club was selling raffle tickets for the chance to win this tractor at the annual Fall Festival.
Layla Otto excitedly shows off the candy she grabbed during the Strathcona Fall Festival parade on August 12, as her hair blows in her face. The day also included a musical variety show, church, dinner, concession stand foods, and a flea market. (photos by Ryan Bergeron)
Chrest Hamness drives this 1923 Ford T-Touring in the Strathcona Fall Festival parade. Hamness owns this vehicle that he restored and put together in 1976 from junk parts.
Lexi Piche and Courtney Gillund show off their smiles following the Strathcona Fall Festival parade.
This group of youngsters pose for a photo atop the goose, one advertising the upcoming Goose Fest celebration in Middle River this fall.
Audrey Gust sits behind a table full of pet toys that she made herself and was selling at the Strathcona Fall Festival flea market.
Vernon Lorenson sings the Star Spangled Banner to begin the Musical Variety Show in Strathcona on August 12.
Joe Gust plays his accordion while Joy Gust plays the piano and sings as part of the Musical Variety Show on a sunny and warm day for the Strathcona Fall Festival, as temperatures reached over 90 degrees.
Joy Gust plays piano and sings while Joe Gust plays his accordion as part of the Musical Variety Show on a sunny and warm day for the Strathcona Fall Festival.
The sun shined and temperatures rose over 90 degrees for the annual Strathcona Fall Festival and Musical Variety Show that took place in Strathcona, Minn., on Sunday, August 12. The day began with church at 9 am, followed by the parade at 10:30 am. After the parade, a lunch was served beginning at 11:00 am and just after noon the musical variety show began, with Mark Allen serving as the emcee for the event. Concession foods and flea market vendors were also available throughout the day. Here are some photos from the event, including many that didn’t make the August 15 issue of The Tribune.