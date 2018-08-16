Annual Strathcona Fall Festival takes place on August 12

The sun shined and temperatures rose over 90 degrees for the annual Strathcona Fall Festival and Musical Variety Show that took place in Strathcona, Minn., on Sunday, August 12. The day began with church at 9 am, followed by the parade at 10:30 am. After the parade, a lunch was served beginning at 11:00 am and just after noon the musical variety show began, with Mark Allen serving as the emcee for the event. Concession foods and flea market vendors were also available throughout the day. Here are some photos from the event, including many that didn’t make the August 15 issue of The Tribune.