Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for Tonight

The Cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes for tonight, Thursday, Aug. 16th. East Grand Forks will spray from approximately 8:00 p.m. until midnight and Grand Forks from approximately 8:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

The North Dakota Department of Health has identified a human West Nile virus (WNV) case in Grand Forks County. Grand Forks Mosquito Control also continues to find WNV in birds and mosquitoes. The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urge citizens to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

We are currently in the peak season for WNV. Last year The North Dakota Department of Health reported 62 people positive with this disease and two of them died. This disease can affect anyone but those over age 50 or people having underlying health conditions are at greater risk of developing the more severe form of the disease. Preventing mosquito bites is the most effective way to avoid West Nile virus.

The mosquito most common for transmitting West Nile virus is the Culex tarsalis. This mosquito is most active from sundown and throughout the night into the early morning hours. To help reduce your risk of getting West Nile virus, the Health Department recommends the following protective measures:

Use insect repellent that contains DEET.

Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible.

Eliminate standing water around homes (e.g., buckets, flowerpots, old tires, wading pools and birdbaths).

During the spray operations the mosquito control vehicles will be traveling 10-15 mph and have flashing amber/yellow lights. To ensure spray effectiveness, winds should be 10 mph or less and no inclement weather present. Winds higher than 10 mph or inclement weather may result in the spray being suspended until conditions improve.

For more information about trap counts and the Grand Forks Mosquito Control Program visit our web site at:www.gfmosquito.com