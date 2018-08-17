Benson, Minnesota-Carol M. Marr, 81, died on Thursday evening, August 2, at the Rice Therapy Suites in Willmar. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson, with a 4:30 pm rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 11, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson. Interment will be in the St. Francis Catholic Church Cemetery. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements. At 10:47 p.m. on August 2, 2018 Carol celebrated her birthday into eternity as she was ‘Welcomed Home” by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a brief struggle with Congestive Heart Failure. Carol Mardelle Marr, 81, was born on September 20, 1936, the daughter of Elmer and Signe (Mortrud) Blackberg at home in Strandquist, MN. She was one of 11 children. She attended Newfolden Community School. She eventually left the farm and moved to the Twin Cities. After accepting an invitation from a friend of hers to “go with” to Adrian, MN, Carol’s life was never the same. There she met a handsome young Navy veteran named James Marr. They fell in love and were married 2/17/1958. 7 children were born of this union. Carol was active in her church St. Francis Xavier Catholic church while her children were at home. She also worked as a waitress at the Cloverleaf Supper Club, and eventually worked as a care giver at the Girls Ranch. She liked that most of “the girls” called her Grandma. Carol loved to can fruits and vegetables. The cellar was always stocked. She especially loved baking all kinds of treats for Christmas. She also loved her coffee dates with her friends. Since her family was so spread out she loved hearing about how her kids/grandkids and great grand kids were doing. Carol is survived by her children Melody Mortenson, Anoka MN; Bruce (Donna) Marr, Tyler, MN; Cindy Walker, Palmetto, FL; Sharon (Vince) Cuevas, Miami, FL; Diane (Wayne) Jaeger, Benson, MN; Brian (Kristi) Marr, Bourbon, IN and Lori (Steve) Pederson, New London, MN; Her Grandchildren; Daniell (Blake) Demko, Amanda (Travis) Ripplinger, Nicole (Tyler) Haggemeier, Zach Marr, Liza Marr, Austin Walker, Tania Bohlsen, Tiffany Cuevas, Courtney Cuevas, Brandon Jaeger, Nick (Brittany) Jaeger, Allison (Nick) Moser, Seth Marr, Caden Marr, Colton Marr, Zach (Katie) Pederson, Zane (Nikki) Pederson, Katy (Justin) Ziemer, Ethan Pederson, Elly Pederson, Eli Pederson and seventeen great-grandchildren; her sisters Ivy and Grace, her brothers Lyle, Wendell and Larry and several nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her husband Jim, her father Elmer Blackberg, her mother Signe (Mortrud) Blackberg, her step mother Evelyn (Erickson) Blackberg, infant sisters Elaine and Elenore, brother Duane, sisters Audrey Thunberg and Eunice Sjostrand, grandparents, Carl and Amanda Blackberg, and Pedro S. and Katy Mortrud, and many aunts and uncles. Blessed be her memory.