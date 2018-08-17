Co-op Service West adds improvements

“I’m really happy with the way it turned out – very much so,” Heidi Sather, on-site manager of Co-op Service West, said. “We’ve had a lot of compliments; people are very pleased with it.”

Located at the former site of Jeff’s Super Service and Y Drive-In along State Highway 32, Co-op Service West opened for business in 2013.

“At first only a few booths (in the main part of the building) were available. When our food business began to increase, it was clear to me that we needed to expand our seating area. We decided to make use of a portion of the building that was just not being utilized.”

Today, one half of what was once a two-stall repair garage has been transformed into a 20′ x 25′ cozy gathering/dining area in an attractive rustic setting.

“It looks a little different without the hoist in here doesn’t it?” Heidi joked.

Entrance can be gained either from the business’s main part or through the doors facing the highway.

She gives a lot of credit to local resident and carpenter, Larry Hamilton, who worked throughout the winter and late spring on the project. It was completed in June.

“It was fun working with Larry because he understood the look I wanted to achieve for this area,” she commented.

“We tried to use as much repurposed and locally purchased material as we could. The double glass doors came from the old Burkel Lumber building. They are framed out with brick from that same building, and siding salvaged from the old Y Drive-In. Local people have commented that they appreciate the fact that siding from the Y was included in this project. It creates a connection from past to present, and preserves a piece of Greenbush history.”

Adding a special touch to the lower portion of the walls is corrugated metal from local resident Roger Lorenson. The same metal covers the “sliding barn door” which provides access to the second half of the garage, now used for storage. Another such door is in the works for the south wall which will offer more privacy for times that the area is reserved for gatherings or business meetings.

The east upper wall is cleverly finished with wood pallets from local businesses. Also on this wall is a mounted 60″ TV screen and directly below is a propane fireplace which was installed by Jeff Jenson of Top Notch HVAC. Waferboard covers the upper portion of the other walls. The “weathered oak” flooring is water-resistant vinyl plank.

As for seating, this area can currently seat thirty people comfortably. There are three rows of booths, one each along the north and south wall and one down the center. A beautiful 8′ x 3 1 ⁄ 2’ farmhouse style table, handcrafted by Heidi, will easily seat ten. This gal is no stranger to woodworking and building furniture. As a youngster, she spent many hours learning the basics of building and craftsmanship by watching her dad, Lyle, in his woodshop.

A full-service gas station, Co-op Service West is open during summer hours from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week. After fall harvest until spring’s work begins, the station generally closes at 8:00 p.m.

