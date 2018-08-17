Kittson County (MN) Board of Commissioners /Notice of appointment

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the Kittson County Board of Commissioners will make one appointment to the Board of Managers of the Roseau River Watershed District on September 4, 2018 to fill a three year term ending October of 2021. Persons interested in the appointment may submit their name to the County Board for consideration. This notice is being given pursuant to Minnesota Statute 103D.311 Subd. 2. Dated at Hallock, Minnesota this 8th day of August 2018. Eric Christensen Kittson County Administrator