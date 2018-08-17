KITTSON COUNTY (MN) BOARD PROCEEDINGS

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS July 10, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. The agenda was approved as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the June 19, 2018 County Board meeting. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the June 19, 2018 County Board or Appeals & Equalization meeting. Meeting with the County Board was Jeremy Benson with the Kittson County Soil and Water Conservation District. Benson presented a resolution addressing other waters not on the state buffer map. By passing the resolution, the County would be able to spend buffer implementation funds on projects not associated with waters listed on the state’s buffer map. This designation would be voluntary. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren and seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom to adopt the following resolution: #18-17 TO INCORPORATE THE SUMMARY OF WATERCOURSES INTO THE KITTSON COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE LOCAL WATER MANAGEMENT PLAN WHEREAS; Minnesota Statutes Chapter 103F.48 requires soil and water conservation districts (SWCDs) in consultation with local water management authorities, to develop, adopt, and submit to each local water management authority within its boundary a summary of watercourses. WHEREAS; The Board of Water and Soil Resources has adopted Buffer Law implementation Policy #6 ‘Local Water Resources Riparian Protection (“Other Watercourses”)’ which identifies steps SWCDs are required to take in developing said inventory. WHEREAS; Kittson SWCD has adopted a Descriptive inventory of other watercourses (Resolution 1702) and provided it to Kittson County on June 21, 2018. WHEREAS; Kittson County recommends that implementation of buffers or other practices on these “other waters” stays voluntary through the Comprehensive Local Water Management Plan, and cannot be used to expand the watercourse depicted on the DNR Buffer Protection map WHEREAS; Minnesota Statutes Chapter 103F.48 requires a local water management authority that receives a summary of watercourses identified under this subdivision must incorporate an addendum to its comprehensive local water management plan or comprehensive watershed management plan to include the SWCD recommendations by July 1, 2018. WHEREAS; Minnesota Statutes Chapter 103F.48 does not require a plan amendment as long as a copy of the included information is distributed to all agencies, organizations, and individuals required to receive a copy of the plan changes. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT; The summary of watercourses or “other waters” for Kittson County shall be incorporated as an addendum in its current local water management plan. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT; Kittson County authorizes staff to provide a copy of the addendum and any supporting information to be distributed to all agencies, organizations, and individuals required to receive a copy of the plan changes. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount (15)-MSOP-MN Sex Offender Program-462 2,883.00 Dell Marketing Lp 6,019.52 Marco 2,323.74 MCCC M & I Lockbox 13,850.75 Minnesota Girls Acadamy 8,955.90 Office of MN.IT Services 2,700.00 OnSolve LLC 7,000.00 Pemberton, Sorlie, Rufer & Kershner PLLP 3,005.00 Red River Valley Juvenile Center 5,465.25 Regents Of The University Of Mn 18,048.00 SeaChange 8,822.66 Wikstrom Telephone Co Inc 4,629.64 Anderson Sanitation Service 5,883.68 Arveson Township 9,144.34 Cannon Township 8,625.24 Caribou Township 4,018.75 City Of Donaldson 20,648.04 City Of Hallock 340,417.46 City Of Halma 8,008.07 City Of Humboldt 2,243.18 City Of Karlstad 149,833.42 City Of Kennedy 62,620.81 City Of Lake Bronson 51,044.72 City Of Lancaster 58,185.66 City Of St Vincent 11,539.82 Clow Township 72,253.22 Davis Township 78,597.26 Deerwood Township 28,011.36 Granville Township 33,356.89 Hallock Township 33,831.02 Hampden Township 36,054.25 Hazelton Township 11,852.91 Hill Township 39,203.98 Independent School Dist 2171 9,386.04 Joe River Watershed 66,849.22 Jupiter Township 13,394.55 Middle-Snake-Tamarac Watershed 3,667.36 Northwest Mn Multi County HRA 40,064.41 Northwest Regional Development 16,740.79 Norway Township 11,566.81 Pelan Township 7,003.62 Percy Township 16,674.29 Poppleton Township 17,679.56 Richardville Township 16,280.89 Roseau River Watershed 4,472.66 Skane Township 39,706.07 South Red River Township 23,224.66 Springbrook Township 24,679.38 St Joseph Township 9,152.05 St Vincent Township 30,609.14 Svea Township 61,831.75 Tegner Township 42,657.00 Teien Township 28,426.76 Thompson Township 45,520.64 Two River Watershed 521,015.13 United States Postal Service 10,000.00 Cardmember Service 3,393.40 Mn Dept Of Revenue 5,820.00 Brink, Sobolik, Severson, Malm 3,680.00 Global Containment Solutions 128,212.45 Johnson Oil Company 9,692.75 Kittson County 2,250.56 Kittson County Trailblazers 25,362.40 Kittson Health Insurance 4,658.21 Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 MN Public Employees Insurance Program 62,159.28 Wenck Associates Inc 25,000.00 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,861.52 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,537.50 PERA 0156-00 23,056.20 United Valley Bank 36,290.80 Mn Dept Of Revenue 7,944.35 168 Payments less than $2000 59,680.92 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $205.88 A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the per diem and expense sheets for June. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie and seconded by Commissioner Younggren to adopt the following resolution: #18-18 FAR NORTH SPIRITS “On Sale” Cocktail License BE IT RESOLVED that the Kittson County Board of Commissioners hereby grants a one-year (1) “On Sale” Micro Distillery Cocktail License” to the FAR NORTH SPIRITS INC in the amount of $300, for license year ending July 16, 2019 and recommends that said license be approved by the Minnesota Liquor Control Director. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Bouvette to adopt the following resolution: #18-19 FAR NORTH SPIRITS Micro Distillery “Off Sale” License BE IT RESOLVED that the Kittson County Board of Commissioners hereby grants a one-year (1) “Micro Distillery “Off Sale” Intoxicating Liquor License” to the FAR NORTH SPIRITS INC in the amount of $150, for license year ending July 16, 2019 and recommends that said license be approved by the Minnesota Liquor Control Director. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the recount agreements with the Secretary of State’s Office. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to approve quotes totaling $8,302.50 for replacing the carpet in the Court Admin office and cleaning and sealing the stone entrance way floors. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the payment of the following appropriations and authorize the County Administrator to issue warrants from the Revenue Fund to the following entities: Budgeted Appropriated Kittson Soil & Water (Ag Inspector) $11,700.00 $ 5,850.00 Kittson Soil & Water $63,000.00 $15,750.00 Kittson County Historical Society $61,000.00 $15,250.00 Kittson County Ag Society $22,500.00 $ 7,500.00 Kittson County HOSPICE $ 7,500.00 $ 3,750.00 NW Regional Library $65,000.00 $16,250.00 The Budget Committee set July 23 at 8:00 a.m. for its first meeting for the FY 2019 budget. County Administrator Christensen provided an update on 4 funding requests from the Nature Conservancy and the Department of Natural Resources from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund for possible land acquisitions in the county. If approved by the state legislature in FY 2019, acquisitions would occur in 2020. So far no parcels have been identified. Meeting with the County Board was Kathy Johnson, Kittson County Social Services Director. Johnson notified the County Board that one of her social workers would be retiring in September and she asked permission to begin training one of her eligibility workers to fill the position. This would involve paying the employee at the higher pay rate for those hours spent training. She also asked permission to advertise to fill the eligibility worker position. Johnson would bring the resignation letter to the first meeting in September for the County Board to accept. Johnson concluded by notifying the Board that due to staffing issues, Lutheran Social Services will be closing one of their homes for special needs individuals in Karlstad. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve allowing Brittany Swenson to train for the upcoming social worker vacancy and to pay her the social worker pay rate while doing so. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve advertising for an eligibility worker. County Administrator Christensen informed the County Board that the annual Refuge Revenue Sharing payment received this year from the federal government was $518, a decrease from the $637 payment received in 2017. The payment is made in lieu of property taxes on 2 parcels of land. Christensen also asked the County Board to consider abating the special assessments on the 2 parcels. The ditch tax assessments were left on the parcels when they changed hands, but the federal government is not required to pay them. He noted that there is a cost to the county to mail all of the required tax notices each year and eventually the taxes would have to be abated anyway. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Younggren to approve abating the special assessments on the 2 parcels of land owned by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The motion passed 3-2 with Commissioners Olson and Gillie voting against. Committee reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Kittson County Highway Engineer Kelly Bengtson to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Work on CSAH 15 & CSAH 27 began on July 2. Detour signs are up for the project on CSAH 22 but work has not begun yet. Work on the project on CSAH 32 will begin later this week or early next week. In other news, aggregate production in pit 29 is complete, the roadside mowing first top cut is complete, the new motor grader is being delivered today, and accountants from the State Aid Finance Office are on sight to provide training. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve a utility permit for Mike Olsonawski for an ag tile pump in the right-of-way on CR 58. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve a utility permit for Ben Diamond for an ag drain tile outlet pipe to be bored under CSAH 4. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Younggren to adopt the following resolution: #18-20 BRIDGE PRIORITY WHEREAS, Kittson County has determined that the following deficient bridges on the CSAH, County Road and Township systems are a high priority and require replacement or rehabilitation within the next five (5) years, and WHEREAS, local roads play an essential role in the overall state transportation network and local bridges are the critical component of the local road systems, and WHEREAS, State support for the replacement or rehabilitation of local bridges continues to be crucial to maintaining the integrity of the local road systems and is necessary for the County and the townships to proceed with the replacement or rehabilitation of the high priority deficient bridges described above, and WHEREAS, Kittson County intends to proceed with replacement or rehabilitation of these bridges as soon as possible when State Transportation Bond Funds are available, BE IT RESOLVED, that Kittson County commits that it will proceed with the design and contract documents for these bridges immediately after being notified that funds are available in order to permit construction to take place within one year of notification. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Gillie to adopt the following resolution: #18-21 US DOT BUILD GRANT APPLICATION WHEREAS, Kittson County has plans to reconstruct segments of its County State Aid Highway Nos. 10 & 13 which includes grading, culverts, aggregate base, bituminous paving, shoulder base aggregate, and WHEREAS, Kittson County feels this is a regionally significant route which directly serves farm to market traffic to the newly constructed Hallock Coop Elevator facility that is operating along the south side of CSAH 10 and also serves the Far North Spirits Distillery on the west side of CSAH 13. WHEREAS, These facilities have been and will continue contributing to an increase in heavy commercial traffic that needs a safer and stronger roadway. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, Kittson County supports this application to the US DOT for a BUILD grant to fund the delivery of this project. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve a quote of $10,457.80 from Ralph Twamley Construction to repair the curb and gutter at 7 locations on CSAH 1 and CSAH 27. Quotes of $20,087 and $34,095 were also received from Paras Contracting Inc and H & S Construction, respectively. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the final payment voucher for project SAP035-598-009 to Taggart Contracting in the amount of $9,293.34. Meeting with the County Board was Kristi Hanson with the NW Minnesota Regional Library. Hanson began by presenting her 2018 budget. She explained that she understood what local governments were going through concerning the Enbridge pipeline tax case and as a result, was not asking for an increase in funding for 2019. No action was taken. Meeting with the County Board were Sheriff Steve Porter and Chief Deputy Matt Vig of the Kittson County Sheriff’s Department. Porter provided an update on planning and preparations for possible demonstrations along Enbridge’s pipeline route. Meeting with the County Board was Cindy Adams and Everett Englund with the Kittson County Historical Society. Adams presented the 2017 income statement and proposed 2019 budget and requested an increase in funding for 2019 of $2,795. No action was taken. County Administrator Christensen informed the County Board that the County had still not received a bill from the Office of the State Auditor. The 2nd quarter 2018 payroll report was presented for information. Correspondence was read. The Board adjourned to August 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. __________________________________ CHAIRPERSON ATTEST:__________________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 40