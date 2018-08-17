Margaret Grundstrom, 101

Margaret Grundstrom of Spring Park, Minnesota, formerly of Kennedy and Alexandria, MN died peacefully on August 8, 2018 at the age of 101 years. Margaret was born on April 20, 1917 to Martha (Erickson) and Andrew Haselton in Alexandria, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith at First Lutheran church in Alexandria. She attended country school, graduated from Alexandria High School, was certified as a normal school teacher and in 1939 earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota. Margaret met the love of her life, Willard (Bill) Grundstrom, when he was her hospital patient while he was serving in the US Navy in Long Beach, CA. Margaret and Willard were married on March 14, 1942 at Little Church of the Flowers, Glendale, CA. They shared 36 years of marriage. Margaret was a devoted wife and homemaker. She was a loving mother to Joann, Wayne, Gary, Donald and Joyce, along with being a supportive and encouraging grandmother and great-grandmother. Margaret instilled the value of education and meaningful work, the importance of service and kindness to others and the foundation of faith to her family. As her children grew, along with sharing the farming operation with Bill, she returned to her nursing career, and practiced as a Registered Nurse in community hospitals in Karlstad and Hallock, MN and Drayton, ND. Margaret was known as a kind nurse and revered by her patients. Margaret retired with Bill in 1974, and they enjoyed five years together at their lake home in Alexandria and their winter retreat in Sebastian, Florida, along with traveling throughout North America. After Bill’s death in 1979, Margaret continued to welcome family and friends to share the joys of lake life with her. Margaret spent her winters in Florida and visited family and friends throughout the country. She was especially happy to travel to Scandinavia where in Norway she visited the farmstead of her parents and in Sweden met Bill’s relatives. In 1999, Margaret moved from her beloved lake home to Alexandria. When she reached 90 years of age, she moved to Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park, MN to be closer to her family and to receive assistance with her care. Margaret was a member of Teien Covenant Church and the Ladies Aid. Margaret was a great cook, avid gardener, and antique collector. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Andrew Haselton, an infant son, James, and her husband, Willard Grundstrom. Also preceding her in death were Hubert (and Ardis) Haselton, brother, LaJune (and Lester) Swavely, sister, along with sisters-in-law (and their spouses) Rose (Roy) Nyberg, Irene (John) Larson, Evelyn (Walter) Johnson, Ruby (Marcel) Dahl and nephews Bruce, Wallace, James, Chester and Dennis Dahl and Paul and Mark Nyberg. Margaret is survived by her children Joann (Jon) Wangsness of Maple Plain, MN, Wayne (Eileen) Grundstrom of White Bear Lake, MN, Gary (Kathy) Grundstrom of Franktown, CO, Donald Grundstrom of Minneapolis and Joyce (Gary) Johnson of Hutchinson, MN, 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 16 nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at Teien Covenant Church, East Drayton, MN on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Leroy Aufenkamp, presiding; special music, Ellie Lysne, piano, Luke Springett, Gary Johnson, guitar and Betty Dahl, organist. Casket bearers will be Margaret’s grandchildren.