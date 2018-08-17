Richard Lee Wetterlund, 79

Richard Lee Wetterlund March 8, 1939 – August 9, 2018. Richard was born on March 8, 1939 in Kennedy, MN to Carl and Hilda (Nordin) Wetterlund. He graduated high school in Karlstad, MN and began work running a farm with his father. On April 1, 1961 he married Carol Jean Grovom of Park River, ND; they were married for 57 years. They lived on the farm together until 1965 when they moved to Minneapolis, MN and Richard began working for FMC. In 1993 they moved to Omaha and Richard began working for G&G Manufacturing, where he worked until his retirement. After retirement, they sold their home and bought a motorhome, allowing them to travel to Texas for winters. Richard was very active in church, had multiple ministries, and he enjoyed woodworking, reading, and time with family. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Gorden and Rodney. He is survived by wife Carol; children Gerald of Omaha, Marie (Grant) Williams of Finley, OK, and Ruth (Denny) Duncan of La Vista, NE; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Beatrice Wetterlund and Vernice Wetterlund; brother-in-law Harlen Grovom, many nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a Celebration Service on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Holiday Inn, 3650 72nd St., Omaha, Nebraska from 2:00-4:00pm. Flowers and gifts can be sent to Kremer Funeral Home. Kremer Funeral Home 6302 Maple Street 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com