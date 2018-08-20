Colleen Catherine (Dolan) Ovnan, 45

Colleen Catherine (Dolan) Ovnan, age 45, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018, at Altru Hospital with her family by her side.

Colleen was born on June 9, 1973, in Edina, MN, the daughter of Phil and Sammie (Davis) Dolan. She grew up in Richfield, MN, and graduated from Richfield High School and attended Normandale Community College. She worked for GJ’s Grocery Store and Oasis Market, both in Richfield, MN. On July 11, 1997, she was married to Daniel Ovnan in Edina, MN. The family made their home in Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area and then moved to Grand Forks, ND, in 2011 where she worked for the United Way and ABRA Auto Body and Glass.

After a courageous battle with cancer, Colleen became our angel. She was an inspiration to us on how to face adversity with courage, grace and eloquence. She loved her friends, extended family, music, laughing, but the true loves of her life were Dan her husband and Izzy her precious daughter. Her beautiful contagious smile will always be remembered. She was one of a kind and lived her short life to the fullest. She will be missed and loved by all.

Colleen is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Ovnan and daughter, Isabella, both of Grand Forks, ND; father, Phil Dolan of Richfield, MN; sister and brother in law, Monica and Darren Evavold, East Grand Forks, MN; sister and brother in law Darlene and John Rines, Plymouth, MN; brother and sister in law Allan and Melissa Wald, Fargo, ND; brother in law Beau Wilhemi Chisholm, MN; Father in law, Dale Ovnan, East Grand Forks, MN; nieces Taylor, Sophie and Haven; nephews Devin and Ian.. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sammie Dolan, and brother, Tim Dolan.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 10:30 am on Friday, August 17, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN. With a visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 am.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the Rosary at 6:15 pm and Prayer Service at 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN at a later date.

