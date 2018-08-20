Marilyn Ann Haima, 79

Funeral services for, longtime resident of Cle Elum, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Alliance Church in South Cle Elum with a committal service to follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Marilyn passed away on August 16, 2018 at the Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.

Marilyn was born on April 25, 1939 in Baudette, Minnesota to Bjarne & Ella (Johnson) Anderson. She was raised in the Baudette area and graduated high school there in 1957. After graduation, Marilyn moved out west to Seattle and eventually settled in Cle Elum in the late 1970’s. Marilyn spent most of her career working for Aetna Insurance before retiring in the late 1980’s.

In retirement, Marilyn enjoyed giving freely of her time to various community and charitable causes and will be remembered by many as a very generous person. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as the many years spent with her dear friend and companion Lawrence “Mac” McBurney.

Marilyn is survived by her children Larry Conway (Wendy); Leesa Kidd (Mike); Bill Conway (Wendy); Brian Conway (Tracy); Kim Haima and Jim Haima (Laura); siblings Sylvia Berquist, Luella Hanson, Stanley Anderson, Lyle Anderson and Bonnie Spiczka; as well as many grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bjarne & Ella Anderson, as well as brothers Leo and Harry Anderson.

Memorial contributions in Marilyn’s honor are suggested to the Cle Elum Alliance Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Marilyn’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com