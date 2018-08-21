Lake of the Woods Fishing Report
Incredible week of fishing! The AIM MN Championship held this past Fri and Sat with two day winning bag weight over 91 lbs for 10 walleyes. Top ten teams had ten fish weights over 80 lbs each. As we have been reporting, the big fish are on fire! Most trolling crankbaits in the basin of Big Traverse Bay. Downrigging, leadcore and bouncers with cranks or trolling spinners in 32-34 feet of water has been excellent. Bright colors and large crankbaits (for big fish) are working the best right now.On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is open until Sept 30. Weed and river edges holding all kinds of fish. Walleyes, smallmouth bass, sturgeon, pike, crappies, and perch caught on river this past week.Up at the NW Angle… In MN, walleyes are being caught off of structure in 23-30 feet. Running crankbaits a couple feet off of bottom on fire. Bottom bouncers with a crawler harness working well on the Canadian side. Muskies active around rock points and reefs. A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo
