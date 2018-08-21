Lake of the Woods Fishing Report

Incredible week of fishing! The AIM MN Championship held this past Fri and Sat with two day winning bag weight over 91 lbs for 10 walleyes. Top ten teams had ten fish weights over 80 lbs each. As we have been reporting, the big fish are on fire! Most trolling crankbaits in the basin of Big Traverse Bay. Downrigging, leadcore and bouncers with cranks or trolling spinners in 32-34 feet of water has been excellent. Bright colors and large crankbaits (for big fish) are working the best right now.