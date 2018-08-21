NOTICE OF BUFFER RULE HEARING FOR THE ROSEAU RIVER WATERSHED DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Roseau River Watershed District (RRWD) Board of Managers on the 5th day of September 2018 at 8:30 a.m. The public hearing will be held at the RRWD office located at 714 6th Street SW, Roseau MN 56751. The purpose of the hearing is to take public comment regarding the draft Buffer Rule for the Roseau River Watershed District. Dated this 13th day of August 2018. /s/ Tracy Halstensgard Tracy Halstensgard, Administrator, Roseau River Watershed District