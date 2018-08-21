Notice of Hearing/Roseau River Watershed District

NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Chapter 103D.911 of the Minnesota Statues, notice is hereby given that the Roseau River Watershed District Board of Managers will hold a public hearing on September 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the office of the Watershed located at 714 6th Street SW, Roseau, Minnesota for the Proposed Budget for year 2019. The following is a summary of the proposed Administrative and Construction Budget for 2019: Administrative Budget: Salaries & Benefits $ 145,000.00 Manager’s Per Diem and expenses $ 10,000.00 Dues & Registrations $ 3,000.00 Engineering $ 4,000.00 Legal & other professional services $ 15,000.00 Real Estate Taxes $ 13,000.00 Rent & Utilities $ 7,000.00 Insurance $ 11,000.00 Telephone & Internet $ 2,000.00 Office supplies & Misc. $ 9,000.00 Cap. Outlay & Building Maintenance $ 9,000.00 Stream Gaging $ 12,000.00 RRWD projects / maintenance $ 10,000.00 ___________ TOTAL: $ 250,000.00 Construction Budget: 1. Red River Watershed Management Board $ 168,952.36 2. RRWD Construction Fund $ 168,952.36 Total $ 337,904.72 In addition an ad valorem tax of 0.0004836 times the taxable market value for year 2018, collectible in 2019, will be levied on all taxable property within the district in accordance with provisions Minnesota 1976 Session Law, Chapter 162, Sec 1; as amended by laws of 1982, Chapter 474, sec 1; laws of 1983, Chapter 338; and laws of 1989 First Special Session, Chapter 1, Article 5, Sec 45 and in accordance with said statue, one half of this levy will remain in the district for the development, construction and maintenance of projects and programs of benefit to the District and the other half of the levy will be sent to the Red River Watershed Management Board for development, construction and maintenance or projects and programs of benefit to the Red River Basin. Jason Braaten, Chairman Publish August 22, 29, 2018