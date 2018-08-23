Emergency CRP grazing approved

The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) has authorized emergency haying and grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for Kittson County. In addition, Roseau, Lake of the Woods, Lyon, Murray, Cottonwood, Nobles, Yellow Medicine, and Jackson were also approved for emergency haying and grazing.

CRP participants and livestock producers must be aware that under no circumstances may they start cutting hay or grazing until they have completed the hay/graze application process and received written approval from FSA to proceed. Participants will also be required to obtain a modified CRP conservation plan from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to include haying or grazing requirements.

The emergency haying authorization for Kittson County became effective August 16, 2018 and ends August 31, 2018. The emergency grazing authorization for Kittson County became effective August 16, 2018 and ends September 30, 2018.

