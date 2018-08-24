Skjeberg Church breaks ground for new building

Skjeberg Lutheran Church of Rural Drayton held an outdoor service Sunday morning, August 19, to dedicate the foundation and symbolically break ground for construction of the new Skjeberg church building on the site. The congregation gathered at 9 a.m. Sunday for the outdoor service under the trees in the grassy area west of the cemetery.

Lay Pastor Jon Dryburgh led the congregation in the dedication service. Special music was provided by Pastor Jon and Katie Jensen. A symbolic groundbreaking took place following the service, with several of the Church Council, Building Committee and members of the congregation bringing their own shovels to “break” the ground. After the service and dedication, a potluck picnic lunch was provided for all attending.

The original church building was completely destroyed in a fire caused by lightning on March 4 of this year. The congregation decided to rebuild and efforts have proceeded over the last several months to clear the remains of the old church and prepare the site for construction of the new building this fall.

