Bryce Linden Hanson, 59

Bryce Linden Hanson was born June 30, 1959 in Karlstad, Minnesota the son of George and Doris (Johnson) Hanson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, attended school in Lake Bronson and later in Karlstad. Bryce was employed at Marvin Windows before working many late nights helping Wayne Cummins with farm work. He also did farming and potato work for Dean Stromgren. Bryce later completed many carpentry jobs with his brother in the Bemidji area. Recently he had been employed at Arctic Cat from 2005 to 2017. On November 5, 2004 he married the loved of his life, Vickie Anderson in Bemidji. Since then they have continued to make their home in Karlstad. He loved his pet dog, Sullie (whom he called “Little White Bear”) and his cat, Tiger (whom he called “Tigger”). He enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, wood working, grounds keeping, camping, bonfires and being around family and friends. He could always make people laugh by cracking a joke of two. He is survived by his wife, Vickie; a son, Josh; two daughters, Megan and Renee (Levi); a brother, Jerry; grandchildren, Kristi, Kaden, Devin, Ivy, and Kora; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Krista; three grandchildren, Jared, Johnathan and Jessica and mother-in-law, Phyllis. Bryce passed away fighting a long hard battle with cancer on Friday evening, August 3, 2018 at his son’s home in Duluth at the age of 59 years, 1 month and 3 days. A prayer service will be held at Austin Funeral Chapel in Hallock, Minnesota on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.