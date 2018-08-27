Julie Bratland, 53

Julie Bratland was born Julie Rochelle Lerum on September 10, 1964 in Greenbush, MN to parents James and Mayvis Lerum. She was the youngest of eight children. Julie attended school at Greenbush High School. Julie met Marvin Bratland and married on December 27th1986. She was a stay at home mother to her only child Adam Bratland.

Julie loved to watch movies, game shows, solve puzzles, and play card games with family and friends. She was a Minnesota Vikings fan to the end.

Survivors include her son, Adam Bratland of Strathcona, MN; one sister Colleen Lerum of Owatonna, MN, nephews Mike Seidlitz, Matthew Lerum, Jacob Lerum, and niece Melissa Lerum. Great niece Anna. Great nephew James.

In-laws include mother-in-law, Marion Bratland, sister-in-law Marlene (Bratland) VanHorn, nieces and nephew Melanie (Smith) Klein, Matthew Smith, Melodie (Smith) LaTraille and great nieces and nephew Aurora and Maverick LaTraille and Elliana Klein.

Preceding her in death were her husband Marvin Bratland on May 18, 2018, parents James and Mayvis Lerum. Brothers, Merle Lerum, Doug Lerum, Craig Lerum, and Mark Lerum. Sisters Lynette Ambrose and Donna Lerum, and Father-in-law, Walter Bratland.

Memorial Service was held on Saturday, August 25 at 11 AM in Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush with Pastor Mary Lundquist, officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Strathcona, MN.

Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.

May God Bless her memory.