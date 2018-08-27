Zachary “Zack” David Savageau, 29

Zachary “Zack” David Savageau, age 29, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018 at his home.

Zack was born on December 25, 1988, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Kevin Savageau and Rae Lynn (Knutson) Cirks. He grew up in Grand Forks, ND, and graduated from Community High School in 2007. He attended Northland Community College in East Grand Forks, MN, and worked various jobs in the Grand Forks area.

Zack is survived by his mother, Rae (Tom) Cirks of Fargo, ND; stepmother, Julie Savageau of Shoreview, MN; grandparents, Richard and Sharon Savageau of Fargo, ND; sister, Morgan (Josh) Gilleland of Fargo, ND; brothers, Michael Knauf and Jacob Savageau, both of Fargo, ND; and stepbrother, Dylan Cirks of Fargo, ND; and stepsister, Kylie (John) Besette of Williston, ND. He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Savageau.

Memorial Service: 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Inurnment: St. Benedict of Wild Rice Catholic Church Cemetery in Horace, ND at a later date.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota