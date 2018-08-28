STATE OF MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 39-PR-18-161 Estate of Richard H. Schaefer, Sr., Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated September 22, 1993, and (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Richard H. Schaefer, Jr., whose address is 3337 – 21st Avenue NW, Hackensack, Minnesota, 56452, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment ofthe personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date ofissuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate ofthe Will or appointment ofthe Personal Representative must be filed with this COUli and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: August 21, 2018 Courtney Hanert, Registrar Pamala Shaw, Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Marty G. Helle Hoversten Johnson Beckmann & Hovey, LLP 807 West Oakland Avenue Austin, MN, 55912 Attorney License No: 0307476 Telephone: (507) 433-3483 FAX: (507) 433-7889 Email: rnhelle(clJhoverstenlaw.com Publish August 29, September 5, 2018