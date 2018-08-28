Helen Kilen, 98, of Greenbush, MN, died on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush.

Helen Kilen was born Helen Marie Bertilrud, the daughter of Mikkel and Annie (Everson) Bertilrud, on July 26, 1920 in Deer Township, Roseau County, rural Greenbush, MN. She grew to womanhood on the family farm near Greenbush and was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. She attended Govick Country School to the 8th grade then attended and graduated from Denfeld High School in Duluth, MN, Class of 1939.

She was united in marriage to Arthur Kilen on August 31, 1944 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, rural Greenbush. Art and Helen farmed most of their lives in Hereim Township, rural Greenbush. Helen was an active member of her church. She always had a large garden and did a lot of canning. She was an excellent cook and was famous for her exceptional Lefse. She was a 4-H mom and a 4-H leader and a grandma who loved to play games with her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and a bright smile. She was always a dedicated caregiver to her friends and family.

Survivors include 2 sons—Keith (Eileen) and Jerel (Audrey) of Greenbush, 2 daughters—Carolynn of New Hope, MN and Ann (Edgar) Graham of Alvin, Texas. Daughter-in-law—Stephanie Kilen of Greenbush. 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. 2 sisters-in-law—Arlene Bertilrud and Joan Bertilrud of Greenbush. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1978, her parents, an infant son, a son—Michael, and all of her siblings: 4 brothers—Arnold, Edwin, Rudolph & Maurice and 5 sisters—Clara Boe, Olga Thomsen, Mable Erickson, Lillian Lennon & Gunda Bertilrud, and several other relatives.

Helen Kilen passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor at Greenbush, MN at the age of 98 years and 25 days.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, August 26 at 2 PM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Cheryl Berg, officiating. Special vocal music was provided by Jody Kirkeide and Linda Sovde was the organist. Pallbearers were Shane, Clay, Nicholas, Richard & Wayne Kilen, Kyle Graham, Allen Bertilrud & Larry Stephens.

Burial was in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush in charge of funeral arrangements.

The family is grateful for the loving care Mom received from LifeCare Greenbush Manor. She loved the staff and the staff cared for her, laughed with her and loved her smile.