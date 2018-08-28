Lake of the Woods County (MN) Board Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS JULY 24, 2018 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel and Ken Moorman. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Auditors Agreement, Motor Pool Policy, Ditch Authority, Extension Contract, Closed Session and Union Negotiations. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of July 10, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $8,161.19, Commissioners Warrants $1,981.88, Commissioners Warrants $13,466.97. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$11,369.28-Road & Bridge-$261,186.17, Co. Devlp. -$890.00 – Natl Resc Enhanc-$4,026.15, Joint Ditch- $2,430.00-Solid Waste-$22,377.99-EDA-$1,703.58. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 7/24/2018 For Payment 7/27/2018 Vendor Name Amount Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 10,039.66 Earthworks Contracting Inc 6,060.00 Envirotech Services Inc 105,500.70 Farmers Union Oil Co. 3,017.91 Fish/Kevin 17,340.00 Fort Distributors Ltd 25,900.00 Hasbargen Farms Inc 6,060.00 Hasbargen Logging Inc 3,690.00 Lavalla Sand & Gravel Inc 70,555.00 M-R Sign Co, Inc 4,026.15 Mar-Kit Landfill 13,968.00 R & Q Trucking, Inc 4,120.00 TrueNorth Steel 6,224.88 Walker Pipe & Supply 3,394.75 Woody’s Service 6,189.82 43 Payments less than 2000 17,896.30 Final Total: 303,983.17 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: July 12, 2018-$831,853.15, July 18, 2018- $13,270.66. Resolution- The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Moorman and moved for adoption: A Resolution Declaring Lake of the Woods County’s Intent to Retain Hoffman, Philipp, & Knutson, PLLC to Perform its Annual Financial Audit-Resolution 18-07-03 WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, Section §6.481, Subdivision 2, requires counties to have an annual financial audit; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, Section §6.481, Subdivision 2 permits counties to “choose to have the audit performed by the State Auditor, or may choose to have the audit performed by a CPA firm”;NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Lake of the Woods County chooses to retain the services of a CPA firm, that meets the requirements established in Minnesota Statutes, Section §326A.05, for its annual financial audit.The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Motion was made by Commissioner Norldof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the revised Motor Pool Policy effective July 24, 2018 as presented. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the contract with Regents of the University of Minnesota and Lake of the Woods County for providing Extension programs locally and employing extension staff, effective January 1, 2019 thru December 31, 2021 and authorize Chairman Arnesen to sign. BUDGET DATES-Chairman Arensen reviewed possible budget dates with the board. The following dates the board set to review the 2019 Budget; August 7 after board meeting, August 28 after board meeting, August 29 and August 30. HUMAN RESOURCES-Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick met with the board informing the board that Tyler Swanson was hired as the Assessor Trainee position and Brian Carlin was hired for the Custodian Position. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the hiring of Tyler Swanson as the Assessor Trainee position at Grade 9, points 225, Step 1, Salary $17.66 per hour, effective August 6, 2018; after the completion of training this position will be moved to Assessor Appraiser, Grade 13, points 289. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the hiring of Brian Carlin for the Custodian position at Grade 6, points 178, Step 1, Salary 14.97 per hour effective July 25, 2018. YEARS OF SERVICE RECOGNITION-Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Chairman Arnesen and moved for adoption: RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE KURT NUSS RESOLUTION NO. 18-07-01;WHEREAS: Kurt Nuss has served for Lake of the Woods County Custodian since September 30, 2013;WHEREAS: Kurt will retire from Lake of the Woods County effective July 31, 2018; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That Lake of the Woods Board of County Commissioners extends its deepest appreciation to Kurt for his dedicated service and wishes him well on his retirement. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Chairman Arnesen and moved for adoption: RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE BARRY BAILEY RESOLUTION NO. 18-07-02;WHEREAS: Barry Bailey has served for Lake of the Woods County Solid Waste Processor since September 30, 2013; WHEREAS: Barry will retire from Lake of the Woods County effective July 31, 2018; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That Lake of the Woods Board of County Commissioners extends its deepest appreciation to Barry for his dedicated service and wishes him well on his retirement. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 9:58 a.m. and reconvened at 10:03 a.m. as follows: EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT-County Sheriff, Gary Fish met with the board to discuss the Emergency Management position and pay. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to combine Part-time Emergency Director/Part-time Dispatch/Jailer positions of Jill Olson to full time, 40 hours, effective July 29, 2018. The Emergency Management hours remain at sixty (60) hours and other duties as assigned at twenty (20) hours. The position will continue at Grade 11, points 256, step 8, and in the PERA Coordinated Fund. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board and presented a Consideration of Petition to Amend the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance Application #18-01ZC by Gregg Hennum for a tract in NW corner of Gov. Lot 1, less deeded, Section Twenty-five (25), Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota-Parcel ID#19.25.21.010. Applicant is requesting a zone change from a Residential District (R1) to a Commercial Recreation District to allow applicant to establish a Commercial Planned Unit Development consisting of an RV Campground/Park. The board reviewed letters of concerns from area residents and heard public comments. The board requested that the developer attend the next board meeting to discuss this further. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to table the Consideration of Petition for Zone Change by Gregg Hennum until August 7 board meeting. Resignation-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund informed the board that Board of Adjustment member at large, Steve Levasseur has resigned as of August 1, 2018 and the County Board will need to replace him. DITCH AUTHORITY-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting and open the Ditch Authority meeting at 10:42 a.m. Chairman Arnesen reviewed the Petition received from Terry Waibel, Steve Ellis and Joyce Blodgett in regards to Ditch 28 and the concerns of the water not flowing at all due to the ditch being plugged with cattails and sediment. The Ditch Authority’s plan of action was to have the cattails removed and survey the ditch grade and have Public Works Director Tim Erickson report back to the board with results of the survey to discuss further action. Public Works Director Tim Erickson also updated the Ditch Authority on the Lester Boomgarden request for Ditch 28 and that a survey was done and that the ditch does drain and function, but they could clean up that portion and have some slope work be done. The consensus of the board was to contract that portion of the ditch out with funds from Ditch 28. Tim also stated that Ditch 26 has a half mile of work to be done and will contract out with funds from Ditch 26. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the Ditch Authority meeting at 10:59 a.m. and open the regular meeting. CLOSED SESSION-LABOR NEGOTIATIONS Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 11:00 a.m. and open the Closed Session for Labor Negotiations pursuant to MN Stat 13D.03. Members present: Commissioners Arnesen, Moorman, Hasbargen, Waibel and Nordlof. Others present, County Auditor /Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, County Attorney, James Austad and Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the closed session at 11:56 a.m. and open the regular meeting. CLOSED SESSION- LITIGATION-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting and open the closed session at 11:56 a.m. pursuant to MN Stat. 13D.05, subd.3. Members present: Commissioners Arnesen, Moorman, Hasbargen, Waibel and Nordlof. Others present, County Auditor /Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, County Attorney, James Austad and Public Works Director, Tim Erickson. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the closed session and open the regular meeting at 12:56 p.m. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 12:57p.m. Attest: August 7, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen Publish August 29, 2018