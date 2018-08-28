Marlys Joann (Evans) Benedix, 79

Marlys Joann (Evans) Benedix, age 79, of Laporte, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at the Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, MN. She was born in Aitkin, MN on August 27, 1938 to Lawrence and Emma (Terry) Evans.

After raising her children, Marlys lost her sight. She did not, however; let that slow her down. She became a very determined, strong willed and savvy entrepreneur, owning and operating three small businesses. In her spare time, Marlys enjoyed bowling, playing darts and throwing horseshoes and despite being blind, she was quite good. She liked playing board games with her kids and grandkids, traveling to warmer climates but she loved her flower gardens, especially her rose bushes. Marlys was very personable and considered every one she met as a friend to be.

Family that Marlys is reunited with are her father; Lawrence Evans, mother and step-father; Emma and William Morrill, brothers; Kelly Larson and Patrick Aamodt, grandson; Corey Benedix, son-in-law; Anthony Kloehn and the father of her children; Carl Benedix.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are; her children; Jerry (Kathy) Benedix of Laporte, Galen (Shelly) Benedix of Nixa, MO, Gordy Benedix of Paris, TX, Grant Benedix of Laporte, Greg Benedix of Burnsville, Glenda Dailey of Cass Lake and Gina Kloehn of Laporte, brothers; Ira (Peg) Larson of Maple Plain and Ole Aamodt of Kansas City, MO, sisters; Kay (Jerry) Backus of Hudson, WI and Marlene (Chuck) Cotasen of White Bear Lake, 22 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Marlys will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Laporte, MN. A one hour visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. also to held at the church. Pastor Melody Kirkpatrick will officiate. Urnbearers for Marlys are her sons; Jerry Benedix, Galen Benedix, Gordy Benedix, Grant Benedix and Greg Benedix. Her honorary urnbearers are Gina Kloehn and Mark Dailey. Inurnment will be in Lakeport Cemetery at Laporte, MN at a later date. The celebration of Marlys’ life will continue at the 3rdBase Bar and Grill in Laporte following her services.

Marlys’ care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com