Noreen P. Hanson, 94

A Memorial service for Noreen P. Hanson will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at the First Congregational Church in Baudette. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Elm Park Cemetery.

Noreen Palmer Hanson, 94, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at his home in Baudette. He was born to Peder and Olga Hanson at Clementson, Minnesota, on September 16, 1923. Noreen grew up in the Hay Creek area on the family farm. In 1943, at the age of 20, he enlisted in the US Navy where he spent the next three years in the European Theatre of Operations during WWII; he was honorably discharged in February 1946 and returned to Hay Creek to farm with his father. On November 8, 1947 he married Grace Johnson and began working for the North Star Rural Electric Cooperative. In 1951 Noreen, Grace and son Joel moved to Federal Way, Washington, where Noreen worked as an electrician at the naval base. When the base closed four years later, they moved back to the farm at Hay Creek and Noreen returned to work at North Star Electric. He was employed there for 36 years, retiring in February 1987.

Following his military service, he became a member of the American Legion and VFW clubs. Noreen loved baseball and played on the Hay Creek team for many years; he and Grace were also avid Minnesota Twins fans. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life and especially looked forward to hunting deer with his family at their cabin in Hay Creek.

Noreen is survived by his wife of 71 years, Grace; one brother, Gordon; two sons, Joel (Liz) and Brad (Mary); three grandchildren, Ian and Heather Hanson and Heidi (Kevin) Swenson; two great-grandchildren, Blake and Cameron; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Henry and Carl; and three sisters, Gladys, Elvera and Mable. He is sadly missed by his loving family.