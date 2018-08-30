Byron C. Christopherson, 65, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Hospital in Hallock, Minnesota on Monday, August 20, 2018. Byron Carl Christopherson was born January 13, 1953 in Hallock, Minnesota to Charles and Pauline (Pearson) Christopherson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Byron attended Lancaster High School and graduated in 1971. He went on to attend Northwest Technical College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, graduating with a degree in carpentry. He worked at Motor Coach Industries in Pembina for one summer before he began farming in Granville Township of Kittson County. On April 19, 1980 he married Terri Sorenson at Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock. The couple settled in Granville Township and farmed there to the present time. He was a member of Sion Lutheran Church and the Lancaster Lions Club. Family members include his wife, Terri; a daughter, Becky (Ed) Lehrke, Hallock; a son, Carl, Lancaster; two grandchildren, Parker Christopherson and Levi Lerhke; his mother, Pauline Christopherson, Hallock; sisters, Carla (Dick) Olson, Lancaster, and Carol Rasmussen, Chisago, City, MN; three nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock. Pastor Tim Peterson, presiding; Dianne Rice, organist and Galen Nordin, soloist. Casket bearers will be Jim Strege, Jesse Strege, Leon Olson, Greg Peterson, Bruce Gustafson and Rick Gustafson.