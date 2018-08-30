KITTSON COUNTY (MN) BOARD PROCEEDINGS August 7, 2018

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS August 7, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the July 10, 2018 County Board meeting. Meeting with the County Board were Sheriff Steve Porter and Chief Deputy Matt Vig with the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office. Porter asked for permission to hire Brooke Finney as a dispatcher and for permission to advertise for a part-time dispatcher. Porter concluded by providing an update on the status of a missing person’s case from the 1990’s. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve hiring Brooke Finney as a full time jailer/dispatcher at band and grade B23-4 Step 1 effective August 8. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to authorize the Sheriff to advertise for a part-time dispatcher. Meeting with the County Board was Justin Muller with the Kittson County Soil and Water Conservation District. Muller presented 2 resolutions for a first reading. The resolutions would replace existing resolutions accepting the authority of administering the Wetland Conservation Act of 1991 and delegating that authority to the Kittson County Soil and Water Conservation District. No action was taken. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount (15)-MSOP-MN Sex Offender Program-462 2,790.00 Anderson Brothers Construction 7,188.75 Auto Value Hallock 2,017.25 BELTRAMI CO TREASURER 3,632.00 CHS Ag Services 3,308.98 Clinicare Corporation 3,342.90 Cole Papers Inc 2,293.61 Crop Production Services 3,226.33 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 3,974.01 GCR Tire Centers 7,698.00 Johnson Oil Company 8,024.01 Kittson County DAC 4,552.59 Kittson County Highway Dept 4,198.71 Konrad Material Sales LLC 7,020.00 Marco 2,323.74 Mckeever/Ralph 34,160.00 Minnesota Girls Acadamy 9,238.00 North Homes Inc 2,265.25 NW Mental Health Center 27,862.00 POWERPHONE 2,187.00 RDO Trust 80-5800 231,135.00 Red River Valley Juvenile Center 3,732.00 Stone’s Mobile Radio Inc 13,311.92 Truck Utilities 3,158.13 Twamley Construction LLC/Ralph 10,969.30 Voice Products Service LLC 4,031.00 Ziegler Inc 2,818.07 Cardmember Services 4,775.26 Kittson County Historical Society 15,250.00 Knife River Materials 121,192.92 Knife River Materials 274,074.67 Knife River Materials 574,578.88 Moan Grading 21,441.54 Schenkey Inc 82,047.17 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,739.85 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,542.50 PERA 0156-00 23,302.07 United Valley Bank 35,398.34 Mn Dept of Revenue 29,800.00 Brink, Sobolik, Severson, Malm 3,680.00 Johnson Oil Company 5,862.04 Kittson Health Insurance 4,658.21 MN Dept of Employment & Economic Dev 4,847.90 Northwest Regional Development 18,679.12 Ottertail Power Company 4,337.98 Schenkey Inc 164,094.34 State of MN 2,000.00 Kittson County Agricultural Society 7,500.00 Kittson County Economic Development 10,000.00 Kittson County Hospice 3,750.00 Kittson Health Insurance 52,201.99 Kittson Soil & Water 21,600.00 MN Public Employees Insurance Program 57,735.14 Northwest Regional Library 16,250.00 PKM Electric Cooperative 2,192.43 Taggart Contracting Inc 9,293.34 Ingeman Trucking 10,902.62 Kittson County 19,838.00 Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,726.34 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,542.50 PERA 0156-00 22,921.15 Select Account 18,826.90 United Valley Bank 35,796.89 183 Payments less than $2000 75,312.96 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $261.07 A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the per diem and expense sheets for July. Committee reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Jeremy Folland with the Kittson County Agricultural Society to discuss this year’s fair. Folland that numbers were and the carnival was short some rides, but otherwise the fair went well. He thanked the County Board for their financial support and closed by noting that next year would be the 130th anniversary of the Kittson County Fair. County Administrator Christensen updated the County Board about the status of the Enbridge tax court appeal. Currently, the Minnesota Department of Revenue has asked for and is being granted a discretionary review by the Minnesota Supreme Court. It is unlikely that a resolution to the matter will come before the end of the year which means that another year of potentially erroneous valuations will be assessed on Enbridge’s pipeline property. This will likely increase the local governments’ liability to refund collected tax revenue once a final settlement is reached. Meeting with the County Board were Kittson County Highway Engineer Kelly Bengtson along with Maintenance Foreman Shawn Anderson to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Work on the bridge deck on CSAH 22 will begin on August 25. Resurfacing work has been completed on CSAH 22 and CSAH 15 and is in progress on CSAH 27 with CSAH 32 scheduled for later in the week. Knife River Materials has performed maintenance patching on 10 locations ranging from 50 feet to a half mile in length. A record 58,600 lbs of rubber crack sealant has been used to seal cracks this summer and over 500 signs have been repaired or replaced. The department met with Two Rivers Watershed District and the Department of Natural Resources concerning the need to repair or replace the outlet pipe at Skull Lake. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve purchasing a course aggregate shaker with screens for $4,579.99 from HMA Lab Supply. Meeting with the County Board was Cindy Pic with the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council. Pic explained the transportation services provided to Kittson County and made a formal request of $1,700 in appropriations for fiscal year 2019. No action was taken. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson and seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom to adopt the following resolution: #18-22 VETERAN’S OPERATIONAL ENHANCEMENT GRANT BE IT RESOLVED by THE KITTSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS that the County enter into the attached Grant Contract with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) to conduct the following Program: County Veterans Service Office Operational Enhancement Grant Program. The grant must be used to provide outreach to the county’s veterans; to assist in the reintegration of combat veterans into society; to collaborate with other social service agencies, educational institutions, and other community organizations for the purposes of enhancing services offered to veterans; to reduce homelessness among veterans; and to enhance the operations of the county veterans service office, as specified in Minnesota Laws 2013 Chapter 142 Article 4. This Grant should not be used to supplant or replace other funding. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Kittson County Board of Commissioners that Wayne Jacobson, the Kittson County Veterans Service Officer, be authorized to execute the attached Grant Contract for the abovementioned Program on behalf of the County. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None The City of Hallock Annual TIF Disclosure Report was presented for information. The 2nd Quarter 2018 Financial Report was presented for information. The FY 2017 Veterans Benefits by County Report was presented for information. The 2018 PILT Payment Distribution Report was presented for information. The 2018 Pay Equity Compliance Report was presented for information. Meeting with the County Board was Jamie Osowski with the Kittson County Soil and Water Conservation District. Osowski presented a recap of the recent conservation tour of Kittson County. She presented an erosion control project for 2019 which would require a $9,121 county funding match. No action was taken. The Board adjourned to August 21, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ____________________________ CHAIRPERSON ATTEST: _______________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 42