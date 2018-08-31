“Those were the days”

They haven’t had a formal (class) reunion, however, they do have spur of the moments with those who are around.

And so it was on Friday, August 17, when it was my privilege to meet with six of the Class of 1958 Badger High School graduates. In attendance were: Sharon (Roggenbuck) Strand, Minneapolis, Minn.; Barbara (Hanson) Lunde, Badger; Marlene (Lang) Olson, Roosevelt, Minn.; Dennis Olson, Greenbush, Minn.; Bill Dann, Cavalier, N.D.; and George Rinde, Badger.

Those having cars back then were far and in between.

Bill Dann offered, “Glenn Overlee had a car – a four-door Chevy sedan.”

Dennis Olson remarked, “I bought a ‘49 Ford from Art and Harvey Berge for $500. The tires were shot; dad wouldn’t buy me some so it (car) sat for quite a while.”

And for Sharon (Roggenbuck), “I was dating a guy, Gary Flaten, from Greenbush. I thought he was impressing me with what I believed was a sports car. Bill (Dann) burst my bubble when he told me it was a Studebaker!”

“I think our class was in a state of being reprimanded,” Barb (Hanson) said.

Marlene (Lang) recalled, “We had our school picnic in the lunchroom which was in the basement. Bill, Punky Olson, and Earl Overlee jumped out the window.”

“It took a long time to write our essays,” Bill added.

Then there was the day that Punky brought a firecracker to school. “He lit the fuse with plans to squeeze it between his thumb and pointer finger before it burned down too far. That didn’t happen – it went right down between his fingers ending up with a loud bang.”

“I hated when we had to dance in school,” George said. “For many days we danced to ‘Glow Little Glow Worm’. Remember, 1-2-3-4 together; 1-2-3-4 apart?”

He also told of the last day of school when the class was practicing for graduation.

“Supt. Lund was up on the stage and there we were sitting on the chairs when he told us, ‘I’m glad you’re graduating. I’m sick and tired of the whole bunch of you!’ Punky leaned over and whispered to me, ‘The feeling is mutual’.”