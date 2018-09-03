GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING July 16, 2018 7:30 PM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 7:36 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz Other Attendees: Ryan Bergeron, Terry Howard, Kara Nelson, Arlette Pearson, Mary Stauffenecker, Carol Rhen, Cathy Schenkey 3. Listening Session 4. Approval of Agenda 4. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the July 16th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 5. Minutes 5. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the amended minutes of the preceding regular meeting of June 18th, 2018. 6. Business Services 6. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Joe Melby and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #35090 through check #35169 for a total of $267,252.99 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated June 5th, 2018 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 6. 2. Treasurer’s Report 7. Reports 7. 1. Listening Session Arlette Pearson addressed the Board about her request on the June regular Board Meeting, to be put on a list to receive notifications of meetings. Supt. Jerome reported that no notices were sent for regular meetings. Regular School Board Meetings occur on the 3rd Monday of every month unless otherwise posted and have for many, many years. The school district is not required to send out notices for regular meetings. The school district will continue to send out notices for Special Meetings. 7.2. Annexation Board Member Stromsodt asked for additional information regarding land owners annexing out of the school district. Supt Jerome will bring information to August meeting. 8. Communications 8. 1. Superintendent 8. 1. a. Buildings and Grounds • Roof repairs are nearing completion • New fire panel is being installed this week • Fire Resistant Wall Mats will be installed in wrestling room prior to start of school year as required by State Fire Marshall directive. • Upgraded alarm systems have been installed in classrooms to coincide with installation of new fire panel. 8. 1. b. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 5 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 8. 1. c. Minnesota School Board Association Summer Workshop • August 5-7 • MSBA Summer Seminar : Brooklyn Park • “A High-Performance Mindset” • Keynote speaker: Cindra Kamphoff • Deadline to register for seminar : July 30th • Deadline to secure lodging : July 23rd • *see attached document 8. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District Call for Food Provider Bids • Greenbush Middle River School District is required to call for Food provider bids for the upcoming academic year. • Bid(s)s will be reviewed and selection of vendor is anticipated during the August Board meeting. 8. 1. e. Notice of Filing Dates for Election to the School Board • Filing dates are: July 31st – August 14th (deadline 5:00 p.m.) • Official notice has been sent to the Tribune and the Honker for publication • Four Greenbush Middle River School Board positions will appear on ballot • Each position is a four year term 8. 1. f. Preschool • Northwest Community Action will oversee preschool program • Preschool will take place Tuesday,Wednesday and Thursdays 8:00 – 3:00 throughout the academic year • Preschool will begin the week of September 10th • NWCA has hired Melissa Kostrzewski to serve as preschool teacher 8. 1. g. “small town ROBOT” • Documentary featuring the Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics Program • Premiere of Documentary will occur on August 15th at the Roseau Theater • Documentary created and produced by Joe Brandmeier • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38HeDHoshT8 8. 1. h. Greenbush Middle River School Building : Middle River Site • Discussion regarding potential sale of school 8. 1. i. Building Security Initiative *see attached quote A motion was made by Jeff Nelson, seconded by Shane Kilen, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 move forward with school building security initiative updates. 9. Principal Report • Sports Board Minutes • Morning Bus for Practice • August 16th – Next Sports Board Meeting • Coaches needed 10. Proposed Resolutions June 18th, 2018 10. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Joe Melby, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approves the following for 2018 – 2019 academic year to remain the same as the 2017 – 2018. A. Chairperson’s Salary $270.00 B. Treasurer’s Salary eliminated C. Clerk’s Salary $270.00 D. Mileage Rate $.50 E. Per Diem $67.50 F. Meeting Schedule Same G. School District Depository Same H. Official Newspaper Same 10. 2. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 authorizes administration to approve bid from Bimbo Bakeries for bread products during the 2018 – 2019 academic year. 10. 3. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 call for bids for food provider to be purchased during the 2018 – 2019 academic year. 10. 4. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 renews or affirms its membership in the following: A. The National School Boards Association B. The Northwest Service Coop C. The Northwest Regional Interdistrict Council, with Laurie Stromsodt serving as school board representative and Carrie Jo Howard as alternate. D. BGMR Sports Pairing Board, with Laurie Stromsodt, Kurt Stenberg, Joe Melby, and Carrie Jo Howard serving as representatives. 10. 5. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the hiring of Deb Stanelle as school social worker. 10. 6. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 set Truth in Taxation meeting date (Initial Meeting) for Monday, December 17th at 7:30 in the Greenbush School site library. 11. Adjournment Motion: Jeff Nelson Second: Carrie Jo Howard 12. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – August 20th, 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush. (Spetember 5, 2018)