NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated October 25, 2013, and recorded on November 7, 2013, as Document Number 279445, in the Office of the County Recorder of Roseau County, Minnesota, in which Robert O. Dybedahl and Marian A. Dybedahl, husband and wife, as Seller, sold to Stephen E. Askew, as Purchaser, the real property in Roseau County, Minnesota, described as follows: Lots One (1) and Two (2), of Block Seventeen (17) in the Townsite of West Greenbush, according to the recorded plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Roseau County Recorder, Roseau County, Minnesota. Check here if all or part of the described real property is Registered (Torrens) ( ) 2. The default is as follows: Purchaser has failed to pay the last fourteen (14) monthly Contract for Deed installments of principal and interest, and is in default in the amount of $5,600.00. Additionally, purchaser has failed to pay the real estate taxes for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018, in the amount of $3,959.41, including penalty and interest. 3. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 4. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 90 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (a.) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1.) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2.) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3.) $500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4.) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5.) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $127.13 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE AS SUMED BY YOU); OR (b.) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Name: /s/ . Nora L. Crumpton, Attorney for Seller Mailing Address: PO Box 430, Warroad, MN 56763 Street Address or Location where the Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice: Anderson Law Offices, P.A. 115 Roberts Ave. NE Warroad, MN 56763 Telephone: 218-386-1040 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. /s/ . Nora L. Crumpton (September 5, 12 & 19, 2018)