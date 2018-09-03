Oliver to begin at Karlstad Clinic

Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center is excited to welcome Karrah Oliver, PA-C (Physician Assistant) to our clinic in Karlstad, MN.

Karrah received her Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of North Dakota in May 2014 and her Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Emergency Health Science from the University of Texas Health Science Center in 2009. She has worked in the medical field since 2007 in either the role of PA-C, paramedic or instructor.

Besides her Family Medicine expertise, she is also well versed in Emergency and Hospital Medicine. In addition to clinic hours, she will take emergency coverage rotation at Kittson Memorial’s emergency room located in Hallock, MN.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!