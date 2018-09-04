Lake of the Woods (MN) County Board Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS AUGUST 7, 2018 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel and Ken Moorman. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: County Assessor- introduction of new staff, Public Works-Bid Award and WMA update. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of July 24, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $8,698.55, Commissioners Warrants $1,901.75, Commissioners Warrants $20,590.37. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve a County Issued Credit Card for Eligibility Worker, Carla Bailey. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$50,835.02; Road & Bridge-$186,106.80; Social Services- $1.62; Co Development- $807.50; Solid Waste-$57,235.19-EDA-$44.56. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 8/07/2018 For Payment 8/10/2018 Vendor Name Amount Arrowhead Library System 33,118.00 Earthworks Contracting Inc 6,120.00 Envirotech Services Inc 2,643.39 Fish/Kevin 18,480.00 Fort Distributors Ltd 4,625.00 Hasbargen Farms Inc 6,180.00 Hasbargen Logging Inc 6,180.00 Howard’s Oil Company 12,657.25 Lavalla Sand & Gravel Inc 64,575.00 LOW Highway Dept 4,552.50 Mar-Kit Landfill 17,103.50 Northwest Concrete Products Inc 7,524.00 Powerplan 4,826.13 SeaChange Print Innovations 2,766.71 Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc 5,536.68 Strata Corp, Inc 25,605.52 Swanston Equipment Corp 23,331.33 Traffic Marking Service, Inc. 16,461.59 Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 2,243.33 Woody’s Service 6,435.89 Zuercher Technologies, LLC 2,190.00 69 Payments less than 2000 21,874.87 Final Total: 295,030.69 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: August 1, 2018-$133,302.38, August 3, 2018- $313,020.93, August 3, 2018-(25.96). WMA-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board and informed the board that the DNR held their Public Hearing in regards to the sale of the land (gun range) that is within the WMA and they are now moving forward with the paperwork of the transfer; they are also working on the paperwork for the transfer of land at the NWA. PUBLIC WORKS-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board and informed the board that the Parking Issue at the NWA has been surveyed and they have it on their work schedule for the designing of the parking area for next month. Bid Award-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board requesting approval to award SAP- 039-598-066, replacing bridge on CR 77, Bridge number 39J38 to the most responsible bidder and recommends Gladen Construction in the amount of $90,596.00. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to award bid number SAP 039-598-066 to Gladen Construction in the amount of $90,596.00. DITCH AUTHORITY-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting and open the Ditch Authority meeting at 9:26 a.m. Ditches-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson informed the board that they have contacted Lester Boomgaarden on their plan for his Petition for Repair Request for Ditch 28. Tim also informed the board that the survey crew will be out next week on the Petition for Repair Request from Terry Waibel, Steve Ellis and Joyce Blodgett in regards to Ditch 28. Tim informed the board that he did receive two quotes for Ditch 26 repairs and the lowest bid was from Ruddy Stick, LLC, Jerry Allen Pieper; with work to be completed by the end of October. The board also discussed Ditch 16 and the outlet fee/assessment of this ditch which drains into Ditch 28. Joint Ditch 22/62 assessments were discussed and the board asked Tim to check with other counties and Ditch Attorney, Kurt Deter in regards to these assessments and the outlet fees on Ditch 16. The Auditor/Treasurers office has Ditch 16 ready for assessments and is working on getting Ditch 22 ready. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the Ditch Authority meeting at 9:47 a.m. and open the regular meeting. LAKE OF THE WOODS PREVENTION COALITON-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to contribute $5,000 from the Social Service funds. Recess-The meeting was called to recess at 10:15 a.m. and reconvened at 10:18 a.m. as follows: LAND AND WATER PLANNING Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund and Property Owner, Gregg Hennum met with the board to continue the Consideration of Petition to Amend the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance Application #18-01ZC by Gregg Hennum for a tract in NW corner of Gov. Lot 1, less deeded, Section Twenty-five (25), Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota-Parcel ID#19.25.21.010. Applicant is requesting a zone change from a Residential District (R1) to a Commercial Recreation District to allow applicant to establish a Commercial Planned Unit Development consisting of an RV Campground/Park. The board reviewed Plans, discussed the MN Health requirements, density, camp sites sizes, sewer and roads. The board reviewed letters of concerns from area residents and heard public comments. Josh reviewed the Findings of Fact of the Planning Commission and informed the board that they approved this application with conditions. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following Finding and Facts Decision as follows: Applicant Gregg Hennum, owner of a tract in NW corner of Gov. Lot 1, less deeded, a zoning change from Residential to Commercial-Recreation, for commercial expansion in a resort area/growth corridor with the following conditions: Minimum lot size of 3,000 square feet per unit site, Seasonal RV/Campground – summer months only, In drive located within the easterly one-third (1/3) of property, If proposal of seasonal RV/Campground is not acted upon with five (5) years of date of approval, property reverts back to Residential District (R1),Must maintain a 30 foot natural state vegetative visual buffer along Burr Oak Road. Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board and presented a Conditional and Use permit for JRF Properties, LLC, located at Location/Legal Description: Lots 1-5, Block 1, Marina Drive Estates, Section Thirty-six (36), Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West, parcel IDs# 19.70.01.010; 19.70.01.020; 19.70.01.030; 19.70.01.040; 19.70.01.050, To create a Planned Unit Development consisting of a seasonal camping/RV park with twenty-five full hook-ups. Josh reviewed the Findings of Fact of the Planning Commission and informed the board that they approved this application with conditions JRF Properties, LLC. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following Finding and Facts Decision for JRF Properties, LLC, located at Location/Legal Description: Lots 1-5, Block 1, Marina Drive Estates, Section Thirty-six (36), Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-two (32) West, parcel IDs# 19.70.01.010; 19.70.01.020; 19.70.01.030; 19.70.01.040; 19.70.01.050 ,to create a Planned Unit Development consisting of a seasonal camping/RV park with twenty-five full hook-ups with the following conditions Seasonal RV/Campground – summer months only, Minimum lot size of 3,000 square feet per unit site, Must meet density requirements. Must meet Department of Health standards and Completed by 12/31/19 LAKEWOOD HEALTH CENTER-LakeWood Health Center Administrator, Jeff Stampohar and Ambulance Director, Don Castle met with the board requesting assistance to help with the purchasing of a new ambulance for Lake of the Woods County. Jeff explained that the LakeWood Health Center would be the owner of the ambulance, but they needed assistance with the remaining balance. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to contribute up to $30,000 for the purchase of a new ambulance, with the funding from the Con-Con funds; contingent that LakeWood Health Center pays the remaining balance. CLOSED SESSION-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 11:36 a.m. and go into closed session pursuant to MN Stat. 13D.03, Labor Negotiations. The following were attendance: Commissioners: Ed Arnesen, Cody Hasbargen, Ken Moorman, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel, HR Director Savanna Slick, Public Works Director Tim Erickson, County Attorney Jim Austad and County Auditor-Treasurer Lorene Hanson. Motion was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to open the closed session at 11:55 a.m. and reconvene the regular meeting. 2019 Salaries-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the Labor Agreement between Lake of the Woods County and International Union of Operating Engineers Local No 49 AFL-CIO / Highway Department effective January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the Labor Agreement between Lake of the Woods County and International Union of Operating Engineers Local No 49 AFL-CIO / Solid Waste Department effective January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the 2019 Compensation Plan as presented by HR Director Savanna Slick, effective January 1, 2019. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the Health Care Savings Plan as presented by HR Director Savanna Slick, effective January 1, 2019; with the exception of the Separation of Employment portion to be effective September 1, 2018. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 12:30 p.m. and reconvened at 1:40 p.m. as follows: BUDGET MEETINGS-Meeting with the board was Lindsay Marshall, Executive Director/Curator, LOW County Historical Society. Lindsay updated the County Board on the activities of the County Museum. The Board reviewed her requested 2019 budget as presented. Veterans Officer-Meeting with the board was Rick Rone, County Veterans Officer. Rick reviewed the 2019 budget with the board and updated the board on the veterans’ transportation. County Surveyor-Meeting with the board was Donn Rasmussen, County Surveyor. Donn updated the county board on the surveying and remonumentation progress to date. Donn reviewed the current contract and did remind the County Board that he will be done the end of December 31, 2018. The County Board will review the contract and surveyor appointment in November 2018 with Donn. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 3:40 p.m. Attest: August 28, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen Publish September 5, 2018