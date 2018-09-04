Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 July 23, 2018 Proceedings

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 July 23, 2018 Board of Education Meeting Agenda, 7:00 PM ITV Room Chairperson Birchem called the meeting to order at 7:15 PM Members Present: Chair Jeff Birchem, Vice Chair Tim Lyon, Treasurer Sharon Feldman, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Corryn Trask Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, Administrative Assistant Cindi McDougall, Athletic Director/Dean of Students Chad Hazelton, Community Ed/ Enrichment Coordinator Brent Cole. Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Lyon, Second by Johnson to approve the Agenda as presented with the following changes: Under the Consent Agenda add… 1. Appointment of Brent Cole Community Education & Enrichment Coordinator 2. Appointment of Jeni Krause Cross Country Head Coach 2018-2019 Under Old Business add… 3. Discussion of Girl’s Hockey Under New Business add… 4. Adopt Resolution 2018-2019-01 to accept donation form North Star Electric for the Backpack Program. 5. Direct administration to post MARSS/Assessment Coordinator position 6. Approval of First Reading for Policy 503 Student Attendance Under New Business remove… 7. Approval of Engagement Letter with Brady Martz for FY18 Audit 8. Tabled the increase in substitute pay until the August 27th Board meeting. Further research needs to be done to make sure that we are comparable with other school districts in our area. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Feldman, Second by Ellis to approve the Consent Agenda items as presented. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem asked if there were any board presenters. There were none. Chair Birchem asked if there was any written communications. There was none. Motion by Ellis, Seconded by Lyon to direct the Athletic Director to conduct registration for Girl’s Hockey with a minimum requirement of 5 athletes from Lake of the Woods School registered and paid by the August 27th Board meeting. Activity fee will be set at $150.00. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, Second by Lyon to approve Johnson Controls Contract for 2018-2020. Motion carries unanimously. Clerk Ellis inquired if this is a competitive bid for the school, Jeff will be checking with Reed to make sure it is. Motion by Johnson, Second by Birchem to approve breakfast and lunch prices as presented. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, Second by Birchem to approve the agreement with Thoele Photography for 2018-2019. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, Second by Birchem to adopt Resolution 2018/2019-01 to accept the donation from North Star Electric Community Trust Board for $500 towards the Backpack program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Feldman, Second by Lyon to direct administration to post District MARSS/Assessment Coordinator position for the 2018-2019 School Year. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Lyon, Second by Johnson to approval the first reading of Policy 503 Student Attendance. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any other business before the board. There was none. Chair Birchem adjourned the meeting at 7:25 PM Chair, Jeff Birchem Clerk, Lynnette Ellis Publish September 5, 2018