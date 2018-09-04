Stewart E. Broderson, 81, of Reynolds, ND, died Sunday, September 2, 2018, at his home in Buxton.

Stewart was born July 11, 1937, in Isante County, MN, the son of Erwin & Selma (Gronnestad) Broderson. He grew up in Reynolds, Duluth, MN, and graduated from East Grand Forks High School.

He served in the US Marine Corps from 1956-59 and was honorably discharged with the rank of SGT.

Stewart married Lorann “Tudy” Aasen in 1969. Together they raised 4 children.

He worked for the Grand Forks Fire Dept. from 1960 until his retirement in 1996. He also worked many years for the GF Country Club.

Stewart enjoyed hunting and BBQ’s with family. He was a member of the East Grand Forks American Legion and was a life-long member of the NRA.

Stewart is survived by his children, Sheri (Ron Nikle) Flaten of Minto, ND, Erik (Bobbi) Broderson of Reynolds, ND, Mar Dee (Tim) Spurgeon of Buxton, ND; siblings, Rodney (Sina) Broderson of Fargo, Gerald (Lana) Broderson of Superior, WI, Jeanette Reeling of Glendale, AZ; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lori Parent; granddaughter, Brandi Parent; brothers, Martin & Jerome and “Tudy”.

Memorial Service: 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 8 in Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND,

Visitation: One hour prior to the memorial service.

Inurnment: (At a later date) Rosendahl Cemetery, rural Reynolds, ND.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com