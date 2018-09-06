Gator Volleyball player Kjerstie Lieberg reaches career milestone

Gator Volleyball senior Kjerstie Lieberg reached a career milestone during her team’s road game versus the Roseau Rams on Tuesday, September 4. Six assists shy of 1,000, Lieberg reached the milestone late in the first set after setting up an Alyssa Kilen kill. Immediately following the milestone, Gator Head Coach Stacy Dahl stopped the action to give Lieberg a hug and a commemorative signed volleyball. The Gator fans in attendance held up posters and sheets of paper with a Lieberg action photo and a green “1,000″ printed on them to celebrate the milestone with her.

“Setters work incredibly hard; they have to. They have to put more time in than everybody else, and she had definitely earned this. She has spent hours upon hours setting, and I can’t even count the touches that she’s probably had on a volleyball, so it’s impressive for them to get that accomplishment,” Coach Dahl said about Lieberg. “… She has the sweetest touch on the ball, and so when she gets under it and she’s feeding our hitters, we know that it’s probably down. It comes off her hands nicely and she’s just worked incredibly hard to be the player that she is.”

Lieberg would finish with 13 assists and five kills in the Gators’ 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-11) win over the Rams.

For complete Gator sports coverage, read The Tribune in print or online.