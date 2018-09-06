Lowell Larson, 85, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock. Lowell Fredrick Larson was born October 2, 1932 to Gotfred and Clara (Vigness) Larson in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock. Lowell grew up in Thief River Falls and attended Lincoln High School. He served with the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Lowell served in Korea as an aircraft mechanic specializing in aviation hydraulics. On September 10, 1955 he was united in marriage to Annette Johnson in Thief River Falls. The couple moved to Tacoma, Washington shortly after their wedding and lived there until 1959. Lowell and Ann lived in Arizona and Colorado before moving to Humboldt in 1967, and then to Hallock in 1975. Lowell began working for Midwest Gas Company, which became Viking Pipeline and Lowell retired from there in 1985. He continued to work in retirement. Lowell and Ann wintered in Wellton, Arizona for many years. Ann passed away on August 22, 2010. Lowell was a member of the Hallock Eagles, the VFW in Thief River Falls and was a life member of the American Legion also in Thief River Falls. Lowell is survived by his children, Terry (Billie) Larson, Wellton, AZ, Tawnya (Todd) Sorenson, Hallock and Troy (Naomi) Larson, Hallock; two grandchildren, Kayla (Shane) Korynta and Alex (Savannah) Chaput; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Cecelia, Walker Neelah and Nadiah; a brother, Galen Larson, Cortez, CO; sisters, Helen Barnett, Menlo Park, CA and Burnell Shull, Tracy, CA, trusted sidekick Bauer and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Annette and a son, Skylor. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, Hallock. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Military honors will be accorded by the Hallock American Legion. Visitation will be held at Austin Funeral Chapel in Hallock on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00.