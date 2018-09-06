NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office has impounded the following vehicles and will sell at public auction: #1. 1991 1500 Chevrolet extended cab pickup with 103,510 miles. Vehicle runs with a clear title. VIN: 2GCEC19K6M1238419 #2. 2003 Ford Windstar, white in color, front bumper on the passenger side is damaged. 184,864 miles. Vehicle runs with a clear title. VIN: 2FMZA52413BA84362 #3. 1999 Chevrolet pickup (4X4) to be sold as scrap/parts – NO TITLE VIN: 2GCEK19T7X1148051 #7. 1989 Buick LaSabre with 171,190. Vehicle runs with a clear title. VIN: 1G4HP54C3KH437801 Vehicles are located by the fairgrounds in Hallock, MN. Public viewing is highly recommended on all vehicles being sold. The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office will be selling Seized vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office will be accepting sealed bids on the above vehicle. Vehicle will be sold “AS IS” with title. The sealed bid will be accepted from September 7, 2018 at 8:00 A.M. until September 21st, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. Bids may be mailed or dropped off at the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office, please mark the envelope with the vehicle number, make and model. The winning bidder will be notified that they are the high bid. The winning bidder has until September 28th, 2018 to pay for and remove the winning vehicle. The bid for the above vehicle listed must be taken by winning bidder. Please mail sealed bids to: Deputy Patrick Klegstad Kittson County Sheriff’s Office 410 5th St. So., Suite 102 Hallock, MN 56728 Vehicles must be sold pursuant to MN statute 168B.08. Vehicles purchased must be removed from the impound lot within one week of sale. Vehicles must be paid with cash or a cashiers check, all sales are final. 43,44