U.S. Customs and Border Protection will implement the winter seasonal schedule at the Lancaster Port of Entry effective Sept. 16.

The winter hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Sept. 16. Travelers wishing to cross into the U.S. when the port is closed may use the Pembina, North Dakota, Port of Entry, which is open 24 hours and located approximately 30 miles west of Lancaster.