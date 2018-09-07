One-week detour of Kennedy Bridge in East Grand Forks begins Tuesday night

The Highway 2 Kennedy Bridge will be closed for one week beginning at 11:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and reopening to traffic by the end of the day on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The bridge closure will allow crews to complete unforeseen additional work to the bridge deck, remove the painting containment from the north half of the truss, and move the temporary concrete barrier to allow traffic to move to the north half of the bridge.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Demers Avenue and South Washington Street. Motorists should plan ahead and expect delays on the Sorlie and Point Bridges, especially during peak travel times.

Upon completion of the bridge closure, there will be one lane of traffic in each direction on the north half of the bridge while crews begin painting the south half of the truss. The westbound ramp from River Road/Fourth Street will also be opened. The bridge is scheduled to be fully open to four lanes of traffic prior to winter.

The Kennedy Bridge was built in 1963 and currently serves 23,000 vehicles per day. Along with preserving the historic nature of the bridge, the project will improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. When complete, it will be able to accommodate all of the same vehicles and equipment that used it previously.

The $15.66 million project is a joint design of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Visit the project website atmndot.gov/d2/projects/kennedybridge for more information.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app atGoogle Play or the App Store.