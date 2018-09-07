Volunteer organization formed to serve the Community of Greenbush

Deserving of notable recognition in our local community is the newly-formed “Greenbush Community Partners”. Many have expressed their excitement about this group and their planning.

What is Greenbush Community Partners?

It is a community-orientated, volunteer organization dedicated to serving the Community of Greenbush.

The GCP was created to encourage a spirit of cooperation and unity, by creating and increasing engagement with area residents and businesses, to promote growth and networking opportunities, while driving positive and measurable change for the welfare of the community.

This is achieved by focusing their efforts around four values:

• Connecting: Bringing people together through programs, events, clubs, and other opportunities for personal interactions, while encouraging participation and community promotion.

• Communication and Promotion Development: Acting as a sounding board for promotional ideas and idea/information sharing, helping to create a community-wide coordinated effort.

• Tourism and Activities: Building community momentum, through promotion to increase mindful traffic.

• Giving Back: Participating in the betterment of the GCP and the community at large through volunteerism, awareness, and service.

A number of committees within Greenbush Community Partners have been formed with each striving to attain promising and exciting activities. As of August 30, with Mary Stauffenecker and Kara Heggedal as leads, six “Thursdays in the Park” very successful fundraisers have been held. Located at the Folland Welcome Park near the intersection of State Highways 11 and 32, food headquarters is the red and white shack. For those who prefer to dine outdoors there is adequate seating at the site; take-out orders are also available.

•Kick-off night for this project took place Thursday, July 27, when Greenbush Community Partners hosted a French fry with all the toppings supper. One hundred twenty-five pounds of potatoes were consumed and served 210 people.

