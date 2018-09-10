Lois Berge, 73

Lois Berge was born Lois Mae Olson, the daughter of Lester & Miranda (Dvergsten) Olson on November 19, 1944 at Roseau, MN. Her father passed away when she was very young. Her mother married Victor Kaml and Victor adopted Lois in 1947. She was baptized and confirmed in Faith Lutheran Church of rural Badger, MN. Lois attended Badger School and graduated in the Class of 1962. On June 15, 1962 Lois married Harvey Berge in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush, MN. They operated a dairy farm in Huss Township, rural Greenbush, for many years until 1995. Lois also worked at Polaris Industries in Roseau from 1994 to 2004.

She is survived by 2 daughters—Leora (Keith) Harrison of Mobile, Alabama and Lynette (Kyle) Gustafson of Greenbush and 1 son—Brian (Tina) Berge of Greenbush.

8 Grandchildren—Mallory (Jim) Sargent, Corey Oien, Jake Gustafson, Travis Gustafson, McKenzie (Nick Nelson) Berge, Evan Berge, Nathan Hanson & Blake Berge.

3 Great-grandchildren—Jamison Sargent, Ethan Nelson & Deja Nelson.

2 Brothers—Victor (Cathy) Kaml of Greenbush and Verlyn (Julie) Kaml of Greenbush. Brother-in-law—Art (Kathy) Berge of Greenbush. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by Husband—Harvey Berge on September 16, 2007, a Daughter—KayLynn Marie Berge in 1986, her Parents, and a Brother—Vernon Kaml.

Lois Mae Berge died on Sunday night, September 2, 2018 at her home in Roseau at the age of 73 years, 9 months and 13 days.

Lois enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping for clothes and jewelry, cooking and listening to music. She had piano lessons as a child, but wanted to play the accordion and played it well. She mostly played by ear and didn’t like to read music. She listened to old country music, especially Bill Anderson, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette. She loved her country music reunion DVD’s, especially when the winter weather was too much for her to handle. Her biggest love was for dogs especially the last two, Queen and the ever beloved Annie! She always talked and bragged about Annie. It broke her heart the times that she couldn’t have her due to her health situations. She was ever grateful to Jim and Nancy Goslein for adopting Annie. She loved her friends that kept in touch with her through good times and the bad. She love d all of you very much.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, September 8 at 11 AM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Cheryl Berg, officiating. Linda Sovde was the organist and special vocal music was provided by Jody Kirkeide. Pallbearers were Scott Flaten, Tom Hoverson, Rory Hamness, Noel Svegdahl, Orlan Dvergsten and Murray Jacobson.

Burial was in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery of Greenbush with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush in charge of funeral arrangements.