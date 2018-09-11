Edna Mae Peterson, 88, of Arroyo Grande, Calif., passed away peacefully at home on August 23, with her family by her side. Edna Mae was born June 7, 1930 in Greenbush, Minn., and was the youngest of four children of Harold and Edna Lerum (Anderson). She married Kendall Peterson on November 24, 1949 and they celebrated 68 years of life together. While raising four children, homes were made in North Dakota, Montana, Washington and San Mateo, Calif. Edna and Ken moved to the coast and spent 25 years in various homes before moving in 2009 to Arroyo Grande in Central California. Edna Mae had always dreamed of being a nurse, so she returned to school to become a medical assistant; a job she loved for over 10 years. Her lifelong interest in the ocean lead her to become a tide pool docent and she loved sharing her knowledge with family and friends. Edna Mae enjoyed volunteering and managed the gift shop of her local hospital for many years. She loved travel, visiting as far away as Norway and China, but Hawaii was always a favorite destination. Her interest in nature, plants, birds and the ocean continued throughout her life. Her kind, curious and quiet nature will be remembered and missed by those who knew and loved her. Edna Mae is survived by her daughters Melanie and Rebecca, son Shawn, grandchildren Adele Herman (Matt), Tyler, Andrew and Grant Barrett (Emily), great granddaughters Gracyn and Parker Hermann and great grandson Turner Hermann, sister-in-law Arlaine Duray, brother-in-law Carlyle Pederson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her father Harold, mother Edna, sister Herdis, brothers James and Donald, son Kerry, husband Kendall, brothers-in-law Vernoy Pederson and Sylvester Duray and sisters-in-law Mayvis Lerum and Inocencia Pederson. Burial will be in Arroyo Grande, Calif. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the charity of your choice. pd